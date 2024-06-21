According to Facebook groups, these $23 pants (they’re 20% off) are everything

I’m always looking for cozy pants to add to my ever-expanding lineup, so when dozens of members in one of my Facebook groups swore that a pair of high-waisted yoga pants from Amazon were the comfiest ever, I was intrigued. They started popping up in other groups I’m in, too — even a book club, in which a member raved about how they were the perfect “curl up on the couch for hours and hours” pants. I finally bought them after a member from yet another group declared them “THE pants” — and I’m so glad I did.

Amazon These pants somehow do it all — they’re comfy like sweats, stretchy like leggings and flattering to boot. $23 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The Ueu Yoga Pants — down to $23 right now (that’s 20% off!) — are impossibly soft and airy, plus they’re super stretchy, so they feel like a cross between PJs and leggings. They have a high rise and a wide leg, but not so wide that you’ll look like you’re wearing a long skirt. They also mysteriously don’t wrinkle, making them great for lounging or traveling, and somehow make your butt look amazing. Did I mention they’re squat-proof? Not bad for less than $30!

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’re like me and made a promise to yourself to work out this year, the pants’ waistband is stretchy enough to accommodate fluctuating weight. Bonus: These magical pants somehow make you look slimmer, and I’ve even felt comfortable wearing them around with just a sports bra or a crop top — something I never do.

While I wouldn’t necessarily wear these to work, they’re good for around the house, or if you need to be comfy for a long time — think travel, road trips or epic walks with the dog. You can style them with sneakers or boots, or wear them as is. Either way, they look incredible.

Comfy, cool and on sale — a 10 out of 10 for these yoga pants. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The pants have racked up more than 6,500 perfect five-star reviews, so, yeah it’s safe to say that Amazon shoppers are big fans.

Pros 👍

“These are so comfortable!” shared one Amazon shopper. “Very soft and nice looking. I would wear them anywhere. Grocery store, working out and just hanging with friends…”

Another bonus for pet owners: They don’t attract pet hair! “These pants are so soft, they almost feel like you’re wearing nothing,” another thrilled reviewer said. “… I live in a house with four pets and I’m constantly lint rolling my clothes to remove pet hair. The material of these pants seems to repel pet hair!”

“I probably will never go back to jeans again,” said a final reviewer. “These pants are perfect; dressy enough for my office job when worn with a nice shirt and dress shoes or boots, but soft, comfy and stretchy enough for my yoga and martial arts classes.”

Cons 👎

While shoppers are generally thrilled with the pants, some have found the fabric to pill. “The only critique I have is a common issue I’ve noticed with my other clothes made from very soft fabrics,” explained a five-star reviewer. “These do develop a bit of pilling in areas of high friction.” (A small price to pay for chic comfort, right?)

Another issue some shoppers have is that the fabric is much thinner than they expected. “These are nice and breezy,” shared one shopper. “The fabric is very thin, consider sizing up if you have wobbly bits.” A second shopper also noted the thinness in their four-star review. “They’re probably going to just be lounge pants at home or to the grocery store because the fabric is quite thin. No matter what fit panties I have on they show through these.”

Amazon You’re going to want to stock on these top-rated pants while they’re on sale. Choose from 19 colors and sizes S-XXL. $23 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

