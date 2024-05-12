‘Almost like wearing no bra at all’: Get this Playtex bestseller for as low as $16 — that’s nearly 60% off

There’s no better feeling than taking off your bra after a long day. No wonder: Skin irritation, tightness and scratches from exposed underwires are just some of bra wearers’ pet peeves. And shopping for a bra that feels right, supports us correctly and doesn’t leave us tormented by day’s end is no picnic, either. We get it, and we’ve found the holiest of fashion holy grails: The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra. It’s on super sale, so if your bra drawer needs its own breath of fresh air, here’s your chance.

Amazon This bra has a soft, stretchy fit that flatters and shapes the bust with wire-free support for all-day comfort. $16 at Amazon

💰Why is this a good deal?

A good bra can cost well over $50, so at just $16 (for a respected brand like Playtex, no less) this one is an absolute steal. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings, and it’s over 60% off. Toss that old bra to the side and snag this one while it’s at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

🤔 Why do I need this?

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra takes support to another level. Its four-way wireless support system includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider straps and a smoother back. It’s designed to provide a natural-looking lift and is made from moisture-wicking fabric to help prevent sweating. This bra also helps cover those unwanted back bulges with its stretchy satin material, and the cushioned straps relieve pressure and don’t dig in or slide off, leaving you free and easy for up to 18 hours.

The Ultimate Lift comes in sizes 34C to 48DDD and 14 colors (prices vary). You can get a pack of two in sandshell, nude or white.

Style and comfort are hard to find in bras, but this Playtex provides that and more. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

The Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra is an Amazon bestseller that has earned five-star ratings from more than 50,000 shoppers.

👍 Pros

Shoppers rave about the comfort this bra provides.

“This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise,” raved a happy fan. “It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!”

Another satisfied shopper said: “Comfort factor is the most important feature, almost like wearing no bra at all. The material is softly smooth, silky and comfortable. The fit is well-designed with good cup support (no underwire), wide shoulder straps that don’t slip down, side and back straps that don’t bind or pinch. Fit is true to size. Great bra if you’re looking for comfort.”

👎 Cons

Other shoppers shared a few caveats.

“Doesn’t support posture, and cups are a little smaller than the other 18-hour style bras,” said a final shopper. “But it’s very soft and comfortable to wear. Looks natural.” (Psst: This popular Shapermint wireless bra is uber-supportive, fans say. It also comes in sizes to fit larger chests.)

“I love the underneath section because it keeps my boobs from slipping underneath,” wrote another shopper. “And it’s not wire! The straps are nice and thick and should hold up for a while. The only one thing I would change, I would have the cups a thicker fabric because when I get cold, my nips show through a little bit. But that’s a problem I have with most bras. So, more of a personal issue. Overall. Very comfortable bra and I’m a bra hater.”

Amazon This ridiculously comfortable bra really does offer support for up to 18 hours, fans say. $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

