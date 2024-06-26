Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates announced and early deals to shop right now

Amazon just announced the official dates for Prime Day 2024: Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. We’re expecting Amazon Prime Day deals to match and exceed the ones we’ve seen in years past — which have been in the thousands for the two-day event, so that prediction is definitely an exciting one.

If you’re one of the smarties who hits the sale every year to save on their shopping list, you know that not all deals offer real savings between inflated MSRPs and products sitting at their “discounted” price for months. And that’s where we come in — to expertly guide you in making every dollar count. To ensure you’re properly prepped, we’re sharing everything we know now about Amazon Prime Day 2024, including a few early Prime Day deals you can “Add to Cart” right this moment. Keep on scrolling for the savings scoop on all the best Amazon deals!

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals overall

Prime Day deals technically won’t be live until July. However, Amazon is already rolling out impressive early markdowns as a lead-up to Prime Day. Snap up these steals now.

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down-alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they’re suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get ’em while they’re a ridiculous 80% off! Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for every type of sleeper for more. Save $100 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple is an in-demand brand that doesn’t need to have sales, so when they do, it’s worth taking notice. $89 at Amazon

Estée Lauder This under-eye cream includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and antioxidants to help protect skin from free radical damage, which is caused by environmental factors like sunlight and pollutants and can contribute to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and an uneven skin tone. By protecting the skin from free radicals, the cream helps stop the signs of aging caused by the elements before they even have a chance to really make their mark. Just apply at bedtime and give a whole new definition to “beauty sleep”! $29 at Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon There are loads of pricey treatments and potions meant to decrease facial puffiness, promote collagen growth and improve the texture of aging skin, but the ancient art of face rolling is the easiest, least expensive and arguably the most relaxing. This high-quality jade roller and face massager tool set has almost 26,000 five-star reviews. Save $8 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon A favorite of celebs like Nicole Kidman, this top-selling serum was formulated to improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller. Vegamour has become such a popular brand that it doesn’t really need to have sales for its stuff to go flying off the virtual shelves. With that in mind, markdowns are few and far between, so if you’re curious about trying Nicole’s beloved serum, we recommend grabbing it while you can save $36. $33 at Amazon

Amazon Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this pre-Prime Day deal that she “could barely type.” Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots … need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out our beauty editor’s anti-aging skin care deals roundup for more. Save $6 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon In the market for a grease-free sunscreen? This fragrance-free formula is a good bet. In addition to 5,000+ Amazon shoppers who give it a five-star rating, actress Jennifer Garner gives the moisturizer her seal of approval. Garner, 52, told Prevention that she “loves” the lotion and how it leaves her skin “feeling all dewy and great.” Jennifer elaborated, “I’m super into this Hydro Boost with SPF 50,” she said. “That’s golden — the fact that you can get your hyaluronic acid and your SPF 50 in one little bad boy — that’s very good.” $18 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (65% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for 2024 for more. $126 at Amazon

Amazon This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktops. $80 at Amazon

Amazon It’s time to chuck all of your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this marked-down, matched-up set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Because they’re made of borosilicate glass, they’re dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks. “Absolutely love how versatile these containers are,” gushed a user. “The glass is sturdy and [the] lids are easy to clean and do not stain. Both containers and lids did well in my top rack dishwasher without any warping. I put soup in the container and flipped it upside down on my counter just to test if it would leak, and not one drop escaped through the seal.” Check out our roundup of the best food storage containers for more. Save $40 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving those charred foods of summer. This indoor grill sears proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $180 at Amazon

Amazon Ina Garten herself is a fan of this wildly popular and versatile pan, which is made of durable cast iron that’ll last for years. It comes pre-seasoned and can withstand heat from any cooktop — it can even be used over a campfire. Nothing’s better when it comes to achieving the perfect sear on your meat — and I can say from personal experience that it makes the best pancakes too. “It’s already seasoned and I love that!” wrote a Lodge loyalist. “It is my favorite pan now. It’s pretty, so I leave it sitting on my stove all the time. Nothing is sticking to it and it’s super easy to clean, has great heat distribution and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations.” Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Alright, grillers: Ready to “meat” your new best friend? No more metal bits in your burgers thanks to this barbecue essential. The standout feature is its non-bristle design; instead, it has three rows of stainless steel cleaning coils to buff away caked-on grime more safely than wire brushes that shed. According to the brand, it was designed to last five times longer than your standard brush, since it has a sturdier build that’s less prone to bending. $21 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Our Yahoo Life senior home writer talked to experts to find the best fire pits for your backyard, and if you’re in the market for one that doubles as a grill, the Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit may be your meal ticket. It has a removable grill grate for easy cooking, and it’s on sale for less than $100. The removable, adjustable grill grate is a s’mores-making, hot dog-browning, veggie-roasting dream. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Got a green thumb and don’t want to strain it? These No. 1 bestsellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody’s business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip. Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Our reviewer wrote of the viral-favorite super-scrubber, “It’s conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that is designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. … Now that I’ve seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained grout, I’ll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon We usually want to avoid sharks during the summer, but we’ll make an exception for this popular stick vac that’s close to 50% off. It’s certainly much lighter than a great white — just 7 pounds — and since it’s corded, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of your cleaning sesh. The pop-out hand vac is handy for cleaning higher surfaces too. $130 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve tried shopping for outdoor furniture lately, you’ve likely experienced some sticker shock. That’s why this nearly-75%-off deal caught our attention: You’re getting a stylish pair of chairs and a table for under $150 (practically unheard of!). Just think of how nice it’ll be to enjoy your morning coffee alfresco. $139 at Amazon

Amazon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of shaving cream, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bath time essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick ’em on the wall. Save $52 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon If seasonal allergies are making you sneezier than a certain friend of Snow White’s, you’ll want this HEPA air purifier that’s currently 65% off. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, but it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper). It’s suitable for spaces up to 1,076 square feet. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $142 with coupon $78 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon With 1080p resolution, two-way audio and lots of other useful features, this is the one video doorbell to rule them all. Save $50 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won’t do much better than this highly affordable 32-incher. It’s equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $80 at Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day style deals

Amazon Underwire bras don’t have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely colors. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Do you ever feel like your T-shirt collection is just a little … meh? Sure, you can dress up a plain tee, but unless you want to pile on the accessories, a basic T-shirt can feel boring pretty quickly. Well, maybe it’s time for an update: Amazon shoppers have found a tee that has a little extra oomph, and it’s just as comfy as your old faves. Ready to say hello to the Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-shirt? Snag this flattering top for as little as $14 with the on-page coupon and stay cool while the temps rise. Save $6 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Light and airy dresses are a great option for your summer wardrobe, especially if they manage to be extra comfortable, too. The problem is, “extra comfortable” in dresses usually equals a shapeless swath of fabric. Is it too much to ask to look and feel effortlessly gorgeous? Enter: the Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, a casual t-shirt style dress that looks laid-back and cool, feels cozy and flatters just about any figure without cinching and sucking us in. It’s down to just $33 (from $48) with double discounts, and you can snap one (or more!) up in a whopping 22 colors and patterns to punch up your seasonal style. Save $11 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Amazon We love the modern feel of this square-neck one-piece. The textured material gives it a slimming effect and a fashion-forward twist — win-win. $36 at Amazon

Amazon These sleek sandals are classics for a reason — they go with every casual outfit under the sun, not to mention they have cushy Cloudfoam footbeds. They’re the ultimate “slip-’em-on-and-go” shoe, and even celebs like Courteney Cox are fans. Check out our roundup of the most comfortable sandals for additional styles. $20 at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon released the official dates of their Prime Day sales event for 2024 just this morning, and here’s the skinny: This year’s summer Prime Day spectacular will begin on Tuesday, July 16 and run through Wednesday, July 17. This is a touch later in the month than expected — last year’s summer Prime Day ran from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. If you want to get super granular, we have those details too: the event officially begins at 3 A.M. EST, and will run a full 48 hours.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a tradition that the retailer launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, don’t sweat it — You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more all year ’round.) Not ready to join the club yet? Well, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at any time, including during PD itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you’ll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at Amazon Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like warm-weather fashion finds, outdoor must-haves, and classics like electronics and kitchenware. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering big deals on their house-brand products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more.

Like last year’s Prime Days, we’re expecting mega markdowns on big brands like Apple, Ninja and Samsung, along with discounts on Yahoo reader favorites and highly reviewed bestsellers. Unlike Black Friday, where holiday shopping reigns supreme, Prime Day is particularly well-timed for checking a host of items off your own list, like travel necessities, summer-entertaining supplies, and upgrades for the home, office and even your beauty routine.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. We’ll have category experts on deck to keep you up to date on all the marked-down must-haves. We’ll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you’re getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Amazon Prime Day, so check back often for updates.

Will other retailers have sales?

Plenty of other online retailers try to get in on the savings action, so sales will often start a little earlier at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sephora and more. We also know that Walmart’s own deals event will be hitting on July 8 and last through July 11. Walmart+ members get first dibs on the retailer’s array of savings for the Walmart Deals sale — becoming a member couldn’t be easier; simply click here and you’ll have the option to start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

