Amazon Prime Day 2024: Everything we know about the sale and the best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast — the annual summer savings spectacular is Christmas in July for most shopping-obsessed folks like us. It’s a chance to score a ton of top selling finds across categories at a mega markdown. We’re expecting Amazon Prime Day deals to match and exceed the ones we’ve seen in years past — which have been in the thousands for the two-day event.

If you’re one of those savvy shoppers who hits the sale every year, you know that not all deals offer real savings between inflated MSRPs and products sitting at their “discounted” price for months. So we’re here to guide you to ensure you make every dollar count. To ensure you’re properly prepped, we’re sharing everything we know now about Amazon Prime Day 2024, including a few early Prime Day deals you can “Add to Cart” right this moment. Keep on scrolling for the savings scoop on all the best Amazon deals!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon hasn’t released the official dates of their Prime Day sales event for 2024, but we do know that it will once again be sometime in July. Last year’s summer Prime Day ran from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. July Prime Day was set on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2022, as well. So the smart money’s on another round of mid-week madness. In any case, you don’t have to wait to start shopping markdowns — read on to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a tradition that the retailer launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not yet a member, don’t sweat it — You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more all year ’round.) Not ready to join the club yet? Well, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at any time, including during PD itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you’ll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at Amazon Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like warm-weather fashion finds, outdoor must-haves, and classics like electronics and kitchenware. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering big deals on their house-brand products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more.

Like last year’s Prime Days, we’re expecting mega markdowns on big brands like Apple, Ninja and Samsung, along with discounts on Yahoo reader favorites and highly reviewed bestsellers. Unlike Black Friday, where holiday shopping reigns supreme, Prime Day is particularly well-timed for checking a host of items off your own list, like travel necessities, summer-entertaining supplies, and upgrades for the home, office and even your beauty routine.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. We’ll have category experts on deck to keep you up to date on all the marked-down must-haves. We’ll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you’re getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Amazon Prime Day, so check back often for updates.

Will other retailers have sales?

Plenty of other online retailers try to get in on the savings action, so sales will often start a little earlier at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sephora and more. We also know that Walmart’s own version of the event, Walmart+ Week, will be hitting on June 17 and lasting through June 23. Like Prime Day, this event is exclusively for Walmart+ members — becoming a member couldn’t be easier; simply click here and you’ll have the option to start with a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

The best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2024

Prime Day deals technically won’t be live until July. However, Amazon is already rolling out impressive early markdowns as a lead-up to Prime Day. Snap up these steals now.

Amazon These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple is an in-demand brand that doesn’t need to have sales, so when they do, it’s worth taking notice. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Our Yahoo Life senior home writer talked to experts to find the best fire pits for your backyard, and if you’re in the market for one that doubles as a grill, the Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit may be your meal ticket. It has a removable grill grate for easy cooking, an it’s on sale for less than $100. The removable, adjustable grill grate is a s’mores-making, hot dog-browning, veggie-roasting dream. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. $40 at Amazon

Amazon So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you’d really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you’re still craving those charred foods of summer. This indoor grill sears proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke control system means you won’t be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you’ll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $180 at Amazon

Estée Lauder This under-eye cream includes hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and antioxidants to help protect skin from free radical damage, which is caused by environmental factors like sunlight and pollutants and can contribute to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and an uneven skin tone. By protecting the skin from free radicals, the cream helps stop the signs of aging caused by the elements before they even have a chance to really make their mark. Just apply at bedtime and give a whole new definition to “beauty sleep”! $34 at Amazon

Amazon We usually want to avoid sharks during the summer, but we’ll make an exception for this popular stick vac that’s close to 50% off. It’s certainly much lighter than a great white — just 7 pounds — and since it’s corded, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of your cleaning sesh. The pop-out hand vac is handy for cleaning higher surfaces too. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Alright, grillers: Ready to “meat” your new best friend? No more metal bits in your burgers thanks to this barbecue essential. The standout feature is its non-bristle design; instead, it has three rows of stainless steel cleaning coils to buff away caked-on grime more safely than wire brushes that shed. According to the brand, it was designed to last five times longer than your standard brush, since it has a sturdier build that’s less prone to bending. $21 at Amazon

Amazon A favorite of celebs like Nicole Kidman, this top-selling serum was formulated to improve the appearance of thinning hair, leaving it looking thicker and fuller. Vegamour has become such a popular brand that it doesn’t really need to have sales for its stuff to go flying off the virtual shelves. With that in mind, markdowns are few and far between, so if you’re curious about trying Nicole’s beloved serum, we recommend grabbing it while you can save $36. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, it’ll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it’s more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included. Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more. $34 at Amazon

Amazon When you don’t feel like lugging around a laptop, tossing a tablet in your tote is the way to go. This one — Amazon’s latest HD model — is currently down to its best price of the year. But what it lacks in cost, it makes up for in features, like 13 hours of battery life, a vibrant high-def display and 32 GB of storage (though you can also opt for 64 GB if you want to get a little crazy!). Use it for streaming movies and TV shows, reading e-books, browsing the web, connecting with family and friends — not too bad for something that weighs less than a pound! Check out our roundup of the best tablets to browse additional options. $95 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve tried shopping for outdoor furniture lately, you’ve likely experienced some sticker shock. That’s why this nearly-75%-off deal caught our attention: You’re getting a stylish pair of chairs and a table for under $150 (practically unheard of!). Just think of how nice it’ll be to enjoy your morning coffee alfresco. $139 at Amazon

Amazon Underwire bras don’t have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely colors. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $19 at Amazon

Amazon This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktops. $80 at Amazon

Amazon In the market for a grease-free sunscreen? This fragrance-free formula is a good bet. In addition to 5,000+ Amazon shoppers who give it a five-star rating, actress Jennifer Garner gives the moisturizer her seal of approval. Garner, 52, told Prevention that she “loves” the lotion and how it leaves her skin “feeling all dewy and great.” Jennifer elaborated, “I’m super into this Hydro Boost with SPF 50,” she said. “That’s golden — the fact that you can get your hyaluronic acid and your SPF 50 in one little bad boy — that’s very good.” $16 at Amazon

Amazon Uninvited guests had better start rehearsing how they’ll say “cheese!” once you have these security devices set up. Not only can the top-sellers help ward off intruders who see them in your windows, they’ll also allow you to monitor and communicate with your pets when you’re away from home via a two-way audio feature. You’ll get a notification on your phone whenever it detects movement nearby, juuust in case. $30 at Amazon

Amazon If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won’t do much better than this highly affordable 32-incher. It’s equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $90 at Amazon

Amazon These sleek sandals are classics for a reason — they go with every casual outfit under the sun, not to mention they have cushy Cloudfoam footbeds. They’re the ultimate “slip-’em-on-and-go” shoe, and even celebs like Courteney Cox are fans. Check out our roundup of the most comfortable sandals for additional styles. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Got a green thumb and don’t want to strain it? These No. 1 bestsellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody’s business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip. Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more. $14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

View comments

Source