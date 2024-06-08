Amazon shoppers love this ‘flattering and slimming’ flowy top — and it’s just $14

June is now in full swing, and we’re practically salivating at the thought of the sun on our faces. But if this weather is making you feel a bit shy about showing off some skin, we’ve found a shirt that can do some strategic camouflaging: the Miholl V-Neck Top. Snag it — or a few! — for as little as $14 (down from $32) with the on-page coupon.

Miholl Cute and timeless, this top features lace detailing and a flattering V-neckline. Save $18 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The price of warm-weather fashion tends to go up with the temperatures. Usually, you can only grab fun and flirty tops at a discount in the late fall or early winter, but with the on-page coupon this one is currently over 50% off — the lowest price it has ever been at $14 — and multiple other colors are at deep discounts as well.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The ideal top for springtime fun, it’s versatile enough that you can wear it running errands or to the office. Made with polyester and spandex, it’s stretchy and loose-fitting for maximum comfort, but it’s the sleeves that shoppers love most — they add just enough interest to elevate this above your everyday T-shirt.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the romantic V-neck comes in three different styles — tapered lace, scalloped eyelet or a classic straight hem. All three can make you feel good about your arms and then some. The best part, though? The styling options are endless. You can tuck this shirt into a pair of jeans or shorts for a sunny day look or pair it with trousers for the office. For the evening, wear it with a flowy skirt for a dinner date. Or just pop it on with a pair of sweats for hanging around the house.

Amp up your warm-weather wardrobe with this flirty tee, available in a ton of colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 5,000 shoppers are wild about how flattering this top is.

Pros 👍

A fave feature? The lacy arms are very becoming, according to shoppers.

“The lacy sleeves are comfortable,” wrote one rave reviewer. “For someone with bigger arms, these sleeves are awesome. Love the comfy textured shirt’s look and feel too. It has a good length so no weird issues showing the belly when moving around. Very happy with this purchase!”

Another happy customer said it goes beyond just covering up a tummy. “The blouse is so flattering and slimming in the midsection,” shared the five-star fan. “I feel like it made me look at least 20 pounds slimmer.”

“This is my second shirt,” another shopper shared. “I like the style — it’s loose enough to hide stomach bulges but not oversized or sloppy.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers have a couple of caveats.

“Very sophisticated top, I don’t feel that the pictures do it justice,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “Absolutely love the lace sleeves, they are so unique and pretty. Sleeves like this typically ride up into the armpits, these do not.” However, the same shopper noted that the top runs a bit larger than expected and that the colors don’t match the photos.

“So cute, fits right,” another pleased customer shared. “No cling and not too long. [The] only drawback is the shoulders are see-through. I ordered it in black with flowered sleeves, and with a black bra it looks great.”

Miholl Don this flattering tee for a day at the beach or the office — it’s even nice enough for a classy dinner. Save $7 with coupon $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum Save $8 with coupon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50 $17$27 Save $10

Style

View comments

Source