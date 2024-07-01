Amazon’s 4th of July Sale is here — shop the best deals and save up to 80%

TechCrunch

Afloat, a gift delivery app that lets you shop from local stores and have gifts delivered to a loved one on the same day, is now available across the U.S. The startup announced on Monday that it is rolling out its service nationwide after previously only being available in select cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Charleston, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Nashville, and Wichita, among others. The startup was founded by Sarah-Allen Preston after she experienced the stress of her newborn undergoing open heart surgery. After receiving thoughtful gifts from loved ones, Preston wanted to make immediate gift-giving possible for everyone, including those who live in another state, to support their loved ones in a time of need.

