Amorepacific Hosts NBRI Symposium

Announces Results of Skin Aging Research Conducted in collaboration with The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Amorepacific hosted the “New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI) Symposium” at its R&I Center in Yongin, Korea, on Wednesday, June 5th. At this event, Amorepacific announced the findings of its skin aging research in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United States.



Professor Sewon Kang (M.D.) from the Department of Dermatology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine presented on “Research Trend in Skin Aging.” He introduced the current trends in skin aging research and shared the progress and future direction of studies conducted through the NBRI program.

He introduced the current trends in skin aging research and shared the progress and future direction of studies conducted through the NBRI program. Professor Anna Chien (M.D.) from the same department discussed “Evaluation of Epigenetic Changes Related to Skin Aging,” presenting a case study from NBRI’s epigenetics research. This study, which was shared at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) in Texas last month, confirmed the effectiveness of BioGF1K and camellia extract in regulating photoaging epigenetic changes.

presenting a case study from NBRI’s epigenetics research. This study, which was shared at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) in last month, confirmed the effectiveness of BioGF1K and camellia extract in regulating photoaging epigenetic changes. Dr. A-young Kim from Amorepacific R&I Center shared a case study on “Impact of Ginsenomics™ on Accelerated Skin Aging and Aging-Related Skin Regeneration,” focusing on using ginsenomics to control skin inflammation and aging.

focusing on using ginsenomics to control skin inflammation and aging. Professor Martin Alphonse(Ph.D.) from the Dermatology Department at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine presented on “‘Effect of NBRI Reagents on Immune Cells and Their Role in Regulating Immunometabolic Responses to PM2.5 Exposure in PBMCs,” highlighting research on the role of skin immune cells and the discovery of control substances.

highlighting research on the role of skin immune cells and the discovery of control substances. Dr. Sunyoung Park from Amorepacific R&I Center presented a study on ” A senotherapeutic ingredient, Senomune™, ameliorates skin aging-associated phenotypes,” using Amorepacific’s proprietary 30-year-old green tea root extract to regulate cell breakdown activity in aged skin.

Byung-fhy Suh, CTO at Amorepacific R&I Center, commented, “It has been truly gratifying to share our findings on skin aging with esteemed scholars worldwide via the NBRI program. Amorepacific is committed to leveraging these insights to develop superior products and enhance the health and beauty of customers around the globe.”

In December 2022, Amorepacific launched the New Beauty Research Initiative (NBRI), a collaborative research venture with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This program has facilitated a multidisciplinary approach to studying skin aging, underscoring a commitment to advancing our understanding in this area.

