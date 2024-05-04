Are women who don’t have kids more physically active? What the latest health studies say about exercise, anger and more.

Welcome to your weekly roundup of health news you may have missed. This week, folks are buzzing about a possible ban in California of the dyes found in Froot Loops and other foods. New mammogram guidelines — which say women should be screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40 — were released, and Halle Berry went to Washington, D.C., to announce a $275 million bill that would fund menopause research. And if you’re wondering about how safe your milk and beef are amid the spread of bird flu in the U.S., here’s what the latest testing has found.

In other news, a new poll reveals that Gen Z-ers spend the most time in the shower. Just-released research also shows that young adults are likely to fall for sunscreen misinformation circulating on social media. And with Mental Health Awareness Month now underway, a new study is shedding light on which adults are most likely to experience loneliness.

What else did we learn about our health this week? Read on to see what the latest studies have to say about exercise, the impact of anger and more.

👬 Want to work out more? Grab a buddy.

A new study from the University of California, Berkeley found that people who went to the gym with a friend were 35% more likely to fit their workout into their routine. Researchers believe this may be because they felt more accountable to exercise once a friend was involved. Those who went to the gym with a friend also enjoyed their visits more than those who went solo. (Experts also told us this week that having a workout buddy is great for your mental health.)

👩‍🍼 Are moms missing out on exercise?

A new study from Denmark suggests that mothers are 24% more likely to not get enough exercise when compared to women of the same age who haven’t given birth. Per the study, women who had given birth were more likely to participate in light exercise activities, such as walking or cycling, with only a small percentage engaging in more strenuous physical activities. The researchers suggest this may be due to the physical changes that one’s body goes through after giving birth, which can impact the ability to perform higher-intensity exercises. They also cited a lack of knowledge about what activities may be physically appropriate post-birth.

😡 What brief anger does to your body

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that a brief episode of anger triggered by remembering past experiences may negatively impact blood vessel function, which can potentially increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. While anger impaired blood vessel dilation for up to 40 minutes after the episode, anxiety and sadness did not have the same effect.

👟 A reason to get in more cardio

A new study from the University of South Australia found that increasing your cardio fitness level can cut your risk of heart disease and death. Researchers recommend adding in “huff and puff” exercises such as biking, running or swimming to achieve this.

🥗 Combining time-restricted eating and high-intensity exercise may make the biggest impact

A new study from the University of Sfax in Tunisia suggests that combining time-restricted eating (limiting eating to specific hours) with high-intensity functional training that includes intense aerobic and resistance exercise may be more effective for weight loss and improving heart health than doing either alone. The small study looked at 64 women with obesity, and divided them into three groups: one that did time-restricted eating only, one that focused on exercise only, and one that combined diet and exercise. After 12 weeks, all groups showed weight loss and improvements in cholesterol and blood sugar levels, but the diet and exercise group saw the most significant changes in body composition and heart health markers.

View comments

Source