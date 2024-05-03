Booking Holdings CEO on travel resurgence, demand outlook and new airline refund rules

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, travel demand, strength of the consumer, Biden administration’s new airline refund rules, and more.
05:47
Fri, May 3 20248:23 AM EDT
Share
Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, travel demand, strength of the consumer, Biden administration’s new airline refund rules, and more.
05:47
Fri, May 3 20248:23 AM EDT
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024