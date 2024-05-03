In the news release, DFS Unveils “Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024,” Bringing Craftsmanship to the global stage, issued 03-May-2024 by DFS over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 12th paragraph, 2nd sentence, should read “high net worth segment” rather than “high new worth segment” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

DFS Unveils “Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024,” Bringing Craftsmanship to the global stage

IGNITE YOUR SENSES with over 200 rare and exclusive wines and spirits, specially curated from more than 100 legendary houses

Marking a momentous first, Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024 goes beyond Asia this year, travelling from City of Dreams in Macau to an exclusive gala event in Los Angeles and a themed in-store exhibition at Los Angeles International Airport.

this year, travelling from City of Dreams in to an exclusive gala event in and a themed in-store exhibition at International Airport. The highly anticipated event celebrates industry craftsmanship and DFS’s curational expertise. This year’s edition showcases the most extensive collection ever in the history of Master of Wines and Spirits, featuring over 200 rare and exclusive wines, champagne, whiskies, cognac, and more, specially curated from over 100 legendary houses.

DFS elevates the whisky category even further by enhancing its curated Single Cask selection with a stunning array of single malts from Scotland , Japan , Australia , and the USA .

HONG KONG, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DFS, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, proudly presents the Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024. Set to unfold from Los Angeles to Macau, DFS is bringing this highly anticipated annual event beyond Asia with the most extensive collection to date. The 12th edition themed “Ignite Your Senses” epitomizes DFS’s unwavering commitment to curating extensive yet best-in-class luxury experiences for customers across the globe.

Among the 200 wines and spirits curated from more than 100 legendary houses, Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024 showcases a special selection of rare cellar and distillery releases, one-of-a-kind bottles that have been numbered and signed, and exclusive collections created only for DFS.

“DFS has hand-selected a curation of wines and spirits from around the world showcasing them to collectors and enthusiasts,” said Christophe Marque, President of Merchandising at DFS Group Limited. “We are extremely excited to be bringing the Masters of Wines and Spirits and the gala event beyond Asia for the first time, with the most extensive collection ever. Meticulously chosen by our passionate team of wines and spirits experts, this portfolio serves as a testament to DFS’ unwavering reverence for tradition, history, craftsmanship and innovation.

Celebrate and discover, from Los Angeles to Macau

In a momentous first, the Masters of Wines and Spirits held a successful gala event in Los Angeles, California, United States, on April 27. Starting on May 1, a themed in-store exhibition at Tom Bradley International Terminal within Los Angeles International Airport, will offer travelers the chance to discover our curated selection of newfound favorites and cherished classics. The in-store exhibitions at San Francisco International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport will open imminently. In Macau, for the third year in a row, the Masters of Wines and Spirits offers travellers a chance to view some of its extraordinary curation at T Galleria by DFS, Macau, City of Dreams, running from now until the end of June. Additionally, exclusive media and VIP guests will experience food and wine-pairing dinners with a series of masterclasses, and a gala event scheduled to take place on May 24 and 25.

The gala event in Macau will feature a series of expert-led VIP masterclasses featuring Ao Yun, Bladnoch, Glenmorangie, and The Macallan.

The Los Angeles masterclass events features Glenmorangie, The Macallan, Tomatin, Royal Salute, Sazerac, and Shafer. Attendees will not only celebrate the legacy these brands represent, but explore how legacy brands can stay relevant from now into the future.

Collectible fine and rare bottles available for the connoisseurs

DFS will introduce fine and rare collectible whiskies to this year’s Masters of Wines and Spirits, including Glenmorangie’s “Pommard Cask Finish 25 Year Old”, The Macallan’s “The Golden Age of Travel: The Motor Car”, Tomatin’s “Highland Scotch Single Malt Aged 50 Year”, Royal Salute’s “The Age Collection II”, as well as Shafer’s “Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon Collection”.

Elevating the whisky experience even further, DFS also proudly announces a significant enhancement to its Single Cask selection. The Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024 will showcase a curated assortment of single cask whiskies from Scotland, Japan, Australia, and American distilleries, representing the pinnacle of whisky collectability.

Leading the realm of experiential luxury

Leveraging its partnerships with City of Dreams Macau and Empress Company, American Express’s joint venture in China, DFS continues to solidify its leadership position in Macau’s luxury market.

“City of Dreams is a unique integrated resort that offers stylish thrills with an innovative collection of experiences consisting of electrifying entertainment an amazing array of accommodations, regional and international dining, designer-brand shopping, international renowned art and iconic architecture,” said Linda Switzer, Vice President – Retail, Melco Resorts & Entertainment. “We are delighted to continue our partnership with DFS, making this prestigious annual event a key highlight for Macau.”

As the payment partner of this event, Yamin Zhu, CEO of Express Company, American Express’ joint venture in China, said, “We have been working together with our partners like DFS to meet the growing demand for diversified and differentiated benefits and services from American Express Cardmembers in the China market. The support for this event further demonstrates our core competences and unique values in the premium segment, creating unforgettable and exclusive experiences for individuals in the high net worth segment.”

Ignite your senses with the Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024

Embark on a journey of discovery, indulgence, and celebration at Masters of Wines & Spirits 2024. All are invited to experience our open curation at T Galleria by DFS, Macau, City of Dreams, and head to our themed in-store exhibition at Tom Bradley International Terminal within Los Angeles International Airport; in the meantime, learn more about the Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024 by visiting: https://www.dfs.com/en/macau/masters-of-wines-and-spirits

* The Masters of Wines and Spirits 2024 featured products

Brand Products Details Glenmorangie Glenmorangie

Pommard Cask

Finish 25 Year

Old • LIMITED EDITION, Only 1,000 Bottles In The World, 24 units in DFS • This 25 years old traveler’s exclusive edition unites powerful Pommard

red wine casks with wondrous Glenmorangie single malt whisky.

Pommard is renowned for its rich red wine and takes its name from

the Roman goddess of fruitful abundance, Pomona. She protected and

cultivated fruit trees, just as Master Distiller Dr Bill Lumsden carefully

selects and presides over his whisky. The Macallan The Golden Age

of Travel: The

Motor Car • RARE DISTILLERY RELEASE: Only 50 Bottles In The World, 1 bottle at

Masters of Wines and Spirits • During the 1930s the automobile business flourished and automobiles

became a form of art, a way for owners to value elegance and

innovation. Distilled in 1937, the whisky relives an age of bold steps

and innovation, and creates its own art through complex and

invigorating notes of polished antique wood on the nose, similar to

the finishes of a luxurious 1930s motor car. Tomatin Tomatin

Highland Scotch

Single Malt

Aged 50 Years • LIMITED ANNUAL RELEASE: Only 125 Bottles In The World, 1 set in

Masters of Wines and Spirits • Following 50 years of maturation at the Tomatin Distillery, cask

number 30040 first fill oloroso sherry hogshead has been bottled in its

most natural form, yielding just 125 special bottles to celebrate the

distillery’s 125th anniversary. Royal Salute Royal Salute The

Age Collection II • LIMITED EDITION: Only 25 Sets In The World, 1 set in Masters of

Wines and Spirits • The Age Collection II was created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Sapphire

Jubilee, celebrating her being the first British monarch to do so, and to

commemorate the moment she became the longest reigning living

sovereign. The collection starts at 25 years old, Elizabeth’s age when

she became a queen, and ends at an astonishing 55-year-old whisky. Shafer Shafer Hillside

Select Cabernet

Sauvignon

Collection • SPECIAL COLLECTION CREATED FOR DFS • Shafer Vineyards has produced world-class wines in the Stags Leap

District of Napa Valley since 1978. Their estate-owned vineyards are

the source of their venerated wines, including their signature Hillside

Select Cabernet Sauvignon. Shafer Vineyards is one of Napa Valley’s

most celebrated wineries, named as “one of the world’s greatest

wineries” by wine critic Robert Parker.

DFS: Your Personal Guide to The World Of Luxury

DFS Group is the world’s leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 750 of the most desired brands. Its network consists of 44 stores located in 1amer2 major global airports and 21 downtown locations on 4 continents, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held, and majority owned by the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs more than 6,000 people focused on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR with offices in Australia, mainland China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau SAR, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.dfs.com .

T Galleria by DFS is the ultimate evolution of the original travel retail concept pioneered by DFS Group. The first downtown store opened in 1968 in Hong Kong, followed shortly thereafter by Honolulu and eventually expanding to 21 locations all over the world. Today, T Galleria by DFS has a presence in the United States of America, as well as across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the South Pacific regions. Linked to the notion of travel through the use of T for the Traveler, the brand stands for what customers have come to expect: an expertly curated assortment of the world’s preferred luxury brands, exceptional retail environments, highly personalized services and unique experiences tailored to their specific needs as travelers. T Galleria by DFS enables travelers to realize their individual style, one journey at a time.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with American Express on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, threads.net/@americanexpress, tiktok.com/@americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

About City of Dreams

City of Dreams is an integrated entertainment resort that has established itself as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in Macau. Located in the heart of Cotai in Macau, it combines electrifying entertainment, a diverse array of accommodation, regional and international dining as well as designer brand shopping. The resort brings together a collection of world-renowned brands including Morpheus, NÜWA, The Countdown, Grand Hyatt and Dragone to create an exceptional entertainment experience that aims to appeal to a broad spectrum of visitors from around Asia and the world.

City of Dreams features over 30 restaurants and bars; an impressive array of some of the world’s most sought-after retail brands; “The House of Dancing Water”, the world’s largest water-based extravaganza showcased in the purpose-built Dancing Water Theater, represents the live entertainment centerpiece of City of Dreams’ overall leisure and entertainment offering.

A comprehensive range of accommodation options at City of Dreams include NÜWA offering approximately 290 guest rooms, The Countdown offering approximately 300 guest rooms and Grand Hyatt Macau offering approximately 800 guest rooms. In addition, Morpheus, the newest addition at City of Dreams designed by the late legendary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, commenced operation in 2018, offering approximately 770 guestrooms, suites, and villas.

