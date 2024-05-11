Caliway to Present the Latest Clinical Advancements at 2024 BIO International Convention

NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is pleased to announce its participation to share the latest clinical advancements at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention on Wednesday, June 5th, at 11:45 a.m. PDT. The presentation will take place in Company Presentation Theater 2 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), stands as the world’s premier industry event, convening over 20,000 esteemed biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders from around 5,000 reputable companies. The four-day, in-person event includes latest topic forums, networking and partnering opportunities. Caliway is one of the 200+ companies poised to present at this event.

Caliway anticipates this opportunity to share recent progress on its lead pipeline candidate, CBL-514, with the international biotechnology and pharmaceutical community. CBL-514’s Phase 2 studies have demonstrated efficacy in multiple indications. For reducing subcutaneous fat, an average of 312.1 mL was achieved. It also showed promise for treating Dercum’s disease as well as cellulite. These findings mark a significant step forward in providing effective solutions for these medical conditions.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals (Caliway) is a Taiwan-headquartered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven by the discovery of breakthrough small-molecule therapeutics with a focus on medical aesthetics and inflammatory disease.

Listed on the emerging stock market in Taiwan (TPEX6919), Caliway aims to become an innovative pharmaceutical leader in aesthetic medicine. For more information, please visit: http://www.Caliway.com.tw/en

For additional contact: info@caliway.com.tw

