‘Carves through branches like a full-size’: Grab this bestselling mini chainsaw for just $40 — plus other deals of the day

Wake up and smell the savings! It’s a new day with new ways to save — if you know where to look. We’ve done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today you can score a Saker Mini Chainsaw to clean up your yard for just $40 (was $80) and Apple Airpods for a low $80! (Either would make a stellar Father’s Day gift.) We’re also eyeing swoon-worthy picks such as Le Creuset cookware for a sweet $150 off and a pebbled leather Coach bag that’s $230 off. And don’t miss the $15 rain shower head upgrade and $25 Crocs. Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Prune branches and cut wood like a pro with this compact, easy-to-handle electric chain saw, currently half off for Prime members. Shoppers say it’s a little beast that’s capable of ultra-smooth cuts. The No. 1 bestseller comes with a 20-volt rechargeable lithium battery for cord-free convenience.
Over 8,000 five-star fans are thrilled with this handheld. “Excellent tool for small to medium tree and shrub trimming!” raved one. “The Saker Mini Chainsaw exceeded my expectations. … It carves through branches like a full-size chainsaw. I was able to cut down branches in excess of 3 inches thick in seconds, saving hours of time in getting our yard ready for spring and summer. I bought the extra battery pack thinking I would need it, and I didn’t as the battery life is very impressive. “
“Love this tool,” wrote another. “My arthritis makes it hard to use pruning shears or … manual shears for trimming trees. Thanks to this wonderful tool, I can now do it myself again! So powerful!”
This beauty of a bag does double duty. With a few flicks of the thumb, it switches from a shoulder bag to a crossbody (two detachable straps included). And like a chic haircut, it can lean luxe or hip ‘n’ casual thanks to the rich, pebbled leather body and simple lines. The medium size is just right for daily use and can hold all your essentials (even an iPad 11 Pro).
One fan nearly bought a smaller purse when this “gorgeous” option caught their eye: “I went in for Aria, left with Laurel! Spacious, dual straps, inside pockets and the gold hardware puts it over the top! 10/10 recommend!”
Suck the gunk out of the air before you breathe it with this majorly marked-down, large-capacity purifier — now at the lowest price on record. The 1,076-square-foot capacity machine features double inlets (front and rear) to catch pollen, dust, dander, odors and more. There are four speeds and three timer settings.
One “very happy” shopper wrote: “My family and I live in Louisville, Kentucky, a city ranked as one of the worst to live in for allergy sufferers. We have ours set to automatically monitor the air and change fan speed when needed. … Most of the time we can’t hear it running, but if we burn something on the stove, open windows or do anything that puts contaminants in the air, the
Save $90 with coupon
Le Creuset — the coveted French cookware brand known for durability, quality and incredible beauty — is offering a rare price break. It’s knocked a whopping $150 off the popular round wide oven. This dynamo is similar to a Dutch oven, but wider and shallower and can braise, bake, roast, fry, steam and serve. That means you can prepare and present dishes such as fried fish, braised short ribs, roasted chicken with vegetables, Grandma’s famous chili and more in this gorgeous piece. The enameled cast iron pot is oven- and dishwasher-safe and suitable for all cooktops, even induction. There are still 16 wonderful colors on sale, including a new peach hue (pictured), but they are selling out fast.
One fan who uses it “almost every day” shared: “Have made bread, an entire chicken, all kinds of sauces, one-pot dishes veggie and meat dishes. I just love the size as it gives you space to brown the meat and soften the veggies. Have not had one bad cooking experience with it, even made perfect fries with it!”
Want to get that sun-kissed glow without getting bitten? This two-pack of self-tanning body butter (that’s $100 less than it would be sold separately) promises to deliver with no orange surprises in three simple steps. Exfoliate first, apply lotion, wash hands. The coconut, eucalyptus and peppermint oils hydrate the skin as the tan activators get to work. Formulated for all skin tones, this lotion is buildable and can last up to a week.
One pleased user wrote, “I have porcelain skin and one use was a perfect base tan for me. I [exfoliated] prior to application and had no streaks. It has a nice smell and it did not transfer onto my sheets or PJs. It takes several hours to develop. This is much easier than the tanning foam and mitt.”
Rare deal alert: second-generation Apple AirPods are down to just $80 — that’s on par with the lowest price ever! If you haven’t yet made the switch to wireless earbuds, here’s your chance to do it right for way less. Some 538,800 five-star fans swear by these buds for stellar sound, fit and durability, and they last up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case slips easily into your pocket so you can stay juiced up all day long. And if you ever have a question for Siri, she’s just one “Hey Siri” away. The AirPod Pros (also on sale) offer a few extra features, but many fans prefer this more affordable version.
This longtime fan tried more expensive models but ultimately returned to their best buds: “Great sound quality, lots of bass and bold sound. They fit nicely in my ears and don’t fall out. The price is reasonable too, half the price of AirPods Pro and PowerBeats Pro.”
“The best option for Apple users,” added another. “I’ve tried cheaper options, I’ve tried more expensive headsets. Nothing beats the convenience of using Apple AirPods with my Apple products. When I want to switch from device to device, boom … it happens. Every alternative gave me troubles. … These AirPods are also the most comfortable option I’ve tried. They are what my ears crave the most.”
PSA: We’ve spotted on-sale Crocs in the wild for a wild half off. The bestsellers are down to $25 (from $50). Fans rely on the waterproof, lightweight, easy-to-wear slip-ons for gardening, long work days, recovery and more.
“They are the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I don’t get sore legs like I used to after walking.”
Added another: “There are little bumps on the insoles too so it feels like my feet are getting a little massage every time I put them on. I also really like that I don’t have to worry about where I’m going or what I’m doing while wearing these since they’re easily rinsed and cleaned.”
Spills, pet accidents and other mishaps are no biggie with a Bissell, but these handy gizmos can be pricey. Not today: $99. Fans praise the bestseller for its cleaning prowess on rugs, stairs, upholstery, car interiors and more. Plus it weighs under 10 pounds! One handheld stain removal tool and a pet stain remover is included.
“With two kids that constantly spill drinks, slime, yogurt, etc., and also pets in the home, I am beyond amazed at how good my couches look again!” shared one fan.
“Easy cleanup for pet accidents,” wrote another. “This machine is a lot easier to use rather than pulling out the big steamer vacuum cleaner. … This is simple: Pick up, add water and cleaner and do what you need to, and empty and put back in the closet.”
Upgrade your bathroom this spring without shelling out for a reno with this high-pressure rain shower head — just $14 for Prime members (that’s nearly 55% off). This top-seller with 16,200+ five-star ratings features 66 little nozzles to deliver high pressure without water waste. There are five modes to choose between, including mist, rain and massage.
“What an amazing difference!” wrote one five-star fan. “The pressure is fantastic and the install was super easy. It is also very easy to change settings while showering. No work was needed to the head prior to install — I installed it as is. (Takes five minutes.) It comes with everything you need to install it: Teflon pipe tap, wrench, extra filter screen and even two shower caps!”
Save $16 with Prime
Coffee snobs, listen up: Nespresso machines are finally on sale! Our editor’s pick — the VertuoPlus — is down to just $119 (was $170). This upscale pod-style machine finishes off each espresso and coffee with smooth crema. A starter set of rich Nespresso coffee capsules is included.
One self-described “coffee fanatic” said: “Starbucks line no more. This machine is a game-changer! The coffee is so strong and rich, coffee shop quality for sure.”
“Once you’ve tried a Nespresso, you’ll never go back,” agreed another convert. “I have had drip coffee makers and Keurig and both were OK (Keurig better), but once I tried coffee from a Nespresso, I did not enjoy any other! There is a nice foam on top even without the frother and the coffee tastes perfect. The variety pack received with the machine is perfect to decide which are your favorites.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.