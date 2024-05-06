Champagne & Lehmann Glassware Proving Extremely Popular For Mother’s Day Gifts

In an exclusive interview with Webarama, Sally Hillman confirmed that order demand for their champagne and Lehmann glassware for Mother’s Day gifts had been really strong with people looking for that something special for their mum on this special day.

Sally Hillman – Celebrating Champagne is one of Australia’s leading online retailers of fine champagne, Lehmann glassware and champagne gifts for corporate & special occasions. They confirm that the Lehmann Grand Champagne 41 glass is proving an extremely popular gift given it is the complete champagne all-rounder: eye-catching and customised for all styles, including vintage champagne and champagne rosé.

Uniquely tulip-shaped and exquisitely crafted, the lavish contours of the Grand Champagne 41 glass guides champagne into relaxing along its voluptuous curves. Think of the tulip as not just a flower, it’s the only way to drink champagne!

The team at Webarama on surveying those buying gifts from the website’s Le Shop found purchasers were delighted with not only the personal service provided but the quality of the luxurious gift sets and hampers filled with boutique grower champagnes and a range of specialised accessories including hand-made Lehmann glassware designed in France, exquisite polishing cloths, buckets, stoppers and more.

About Sally Hillman – Celebrating Champagne

Specialising in the flourishing world of boutique grower-producer champagne, Sally Hillman Founder and Principal is personally available to guide you on your journey of discovering the irresistible magic and sophistication of champagne.

To learn more about Sally Hillman – Celebrating Champagne and the grower produced Champagne and Lehmann glassware, visit their website here: https://sallyhillman.com.au