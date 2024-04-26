SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From its much-loved Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence to The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum that have become TikTok sensations, COSRX is riding high on the success of several cult products that have won the approval of millions worldwide. And now they are out to take the world by storm once more with the launch of their latest innovation, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++, just in time for the summer season.



COSRX Launches Invisible Yet Powerful Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++

Invisible #NoWhitecast

Say goodbye to old school sunscreens with their dreaded white cast and greasy textures. Just like the name suggests, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++‘s sheer and transparent formula is designed to absorb quickly without leaving any white cast, providing a refreshing finish while delivering essential sun protection. The transparent formula allows for seamless layering, ensuring no white cast even with multiple applications, even on darker skin tones.

Lightness #featherlightSPF

Formulated with a blend of 66.4% of Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Water and Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ offers intense hydration all without that sticky sensation commonly found in sun protection products. This carefully balanced blend is particularly suited for all skin types providing a lightweight and refreshing option. Ideal for all season outdoor activities, it can be applied to the body without leaving any greasy residue, ensuring optimal comfort and protection.

Broad-spectrum Protection #UVTestingSunscreen

Delivers superior defense against harmful UV rays without causing any irritation, this sunscreen boasts remarkable blocking power with its transparent application. Rigorously tested in accordance with ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standards, it has undergone extensive UV blocking assessments, ensuring both reliability and effectiveness with a clinically verified SPF 50+ count and protection against UVA & UVB rays.

Conducted Clinical Trials

In addition to its UV protection prowess, the sunscreen has also undergone comprehensive clinical trials. These trials include three irritation tests: sensitive skin irritation, ocular irritation, and dermatological testing. Proven to be non-irritating in all three clinical assessments, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ guarantees safe usage without any concerns.

“We are excited to launch our Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++, offering a solution for those seeking effective sun protection without compromising on comfort and aesthetics,” said COSRX representative. “With its sheer and transparent formula, our sunscreen provides a refreshing and weightless feel, making it perfect for everyday use and outdoor activities throughout all seasons.”

The COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++ is now available for purchase at COSRX Shopee.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of world’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Watsons.

