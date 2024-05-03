DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang Unveils the Ultimate Family Getaway

From kids’ check-in adventures to culinary delights and relaxation for adults, this tropical haven weaves unforgettable memories for travelers of all ages.

PULAU PINANG, Malaysia, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang invites families to embark on an unforgettable holiday. Nestled on the sun-kissed shores of Penang, this tropical haven promises a delightful escape for travelers of all ages.



Two Bedroom Family Suite with Seaview Terrace

Kids Take the Lead

From the moment your little adventurers step into the lobby, their eyes widen with wonder. The exclusive Kids Check-In Experience turns check-in into a mini adventure, it all begins with a warm DoubleTree cookie welcome. Imagine tiny hands clutching passports and the DoubleTree mascot, Cookie Man, making a grand entrance. It’s not just check-in; it’s a memory in the making.

Breakfast Magic at Makan Kitchen

Start the day with a dash of delight. Makan Kitchen’s dedicated Kids Corner serves up smiles alongside fluffy pancakes. From fruity waffles to cereal towers, the little ones are in for a treat. And don’t miss the Kids Passport program – a culinary quest where young foodies collect stamps at every dining outlet. Bon appétit, kiddos!

Unleash the Fun

Entertainment galore awaits the young adventurers. The Game Space boasts kiddie rides that’ll have them giggling with glee. But that’s not all. The Kids Club offers a treasure trove of activities – from batik painting to arts and crafts. And for the tech-savvy tykes, PlayStation 4 gaming challenges await. It’s playtime, Penang style!

For the Adults

While the little ones are immersed in play, adults can indulge in a world of culinary delights and relaxation at DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang. The resort offers endless dining options, from afternoon tea to happy hour specials and live music at Axis Lounge. Makan Kitchen invites guests to savor local flavors with dulang set meals and indulge in candlelight dinners for unforgettable dining experiences. Additionally, Hilton Honors members can enjoy exclusive dining privileges and discounts for a truly unforgettable retreat.

For ultimate relaxation, eforea Spa beckons with soothing massages and indulgent facials, ensuring guests leave feeling rejuvenated. Fitness enthusiasts can maintain their exercise routines at the state-of-the-art gym facilities, accessible 24/7. Complimentary WiFi ensures seamless connectivity, allowing guests to stay connected and productive throughout their stay.

For the Entire Family

At DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang, family bonding takes center stage with activities designed to bring everyone together. The TeddyVille Museum offers an enchanting journey through the history of teddy bears, captivating visitors of all ages. Meanwhile, the resort’s arcade boasts over a thousand games for endless entertainment, while outdoor activities such as snooker, foosball, and mini-golf provide opportunities for friendly competition.

For those seeking sun and sand, Miami Beach awaits just steps away from the resort, connected via a bridge. Guests can lounge by the outdoor pool, indulge in poolside snacks, and partake in water volleyball for a refreshing escape.

For The Stay

Enjoy your family vacation with comfort when you book the spacious Two-Bedroom Family Room with Sofa Bed and Balcony. Make your family vacation even more memorable with exclusive benefits when you book your stay with DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang’s Family Retreat Package, inclusive of daily buffet breakfasts, daily welcome drinks at Axis Lounge, daily Game Space credit of RM40, and 20% off on eforea Spa services. What’s more, registered Hilton Honors members will earn Double Points per stay during the Double Points Promotion Period that runs from 2nd May to 2nd September 2024. Sign up here as a Hilton Honors member to enjoy exclusive dining discounts and earn double the points with every stay.

Discover our entire range of family experiences here and book your next vacation here. For inquiries or group bookings, please contact +60 4 892 8000, email DoubleTreePenang_Reservations@hilton.com or visit EatDrinkHilton.com

Source