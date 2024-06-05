Drew Barrymore’s new 2-in-1 blender will take your summertime smoothie game to new levels

I’d like to argue that a blender is the most underrated small kitchen appliance. I use mine almost daily to whip up smoothies for breakfast and sauces for dinner, plus dips and cocktails on the weekends. I’ve even used it like a food processor to shred chicken breast and pulse-chop veggies in a pinch. While a big blender is nice, sometimes a portable one is all you need — unless you can have both. Drew Barrymore’s cookware brand, Beautiful, just released a 2-in-1 PowerExact Blender System at Walmart for under $60 that does it all. I know what I’ll be purchasing this summer!

The blending jar and to-go cup have chic gold handles for an extra luxe look. It also comes with Beautiful's signature touch-activated light-up buttons.

Let me explain how it works. Drew Barrymore’s blender comes with two different-sized blending cups: a 50-ounce jar and a 20-ounce to-go cup. You can make a big batch of pasta sauce in the 50-ounce jar or make a protein shake to drink on a morning walk in the smaller cup. This is especially helpful when it comes to cleaning up, because why make a mess of two cups when you only need one? A few more perks: The 50-ounce jar’s lid has a removable 2-ounce measuring cup and the to-go cup comes with the brand’s top-selling No Drippy Sippy Lid.

While the cup situation is a highlight, there are other reasons to get excited about this new blender. The brand’s proprietary PrecisionSense Technology adjusts its blade speed and power based on the ingredients inside giving you a consistent and smooth blend every single time. Its 700-watt motor can crush tough ingredients, like frozen fruit and ice, with ease. It also has three speeds and four pre-set functions for smoothies, crushing ice, chopping food and making milkshakes.

Worried about counter space? Drew Barrymore’s PowerExact Blender System has a slim footprint — it’s around 7 inches wide and about 15.5 inches tall.

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful PowerExact Blender System can crush, blend and purée just about anything

Personally, I think the price is right, too. For $59, you’re practically getting two blenders in one with the PowerExact Blender System. (For reference, the popular NutriBullet is around the same price and it only fits a personal-sized blending cup.)

Now, just a heads-up, in the past, some of Beautiful’s kitchen appliances have sold out shortly after launching. For example, its Sage Green air fryer originally sold out within 24 hours. Drew Barrymore’s new blender comes in Sage Green, too, as well Cornflower Blue, Lavender, Black Sesame and the brand’s newest color, Porcini Taupe. If you have your eye on a certain color, you may want to add it to your cart ASAP. Right now, they’re all still in stock, but there’s no telling when your favorite will sell out.

Choose from five colors including the sharp Black Sesame shade.

Won’t be mixing up Mudslides for a crowd this summer and just want to make smoothies for one? Beautiful also makes a portable blender for about half the price you can take wherever you go.

Simply pour your ingredients in and press the 'on' button. You can put the blender jar and lid right in the dishwasher when you're done using it. Even if you don't plan to take it with you while you're out and about, it's a good compact option for smaller kitchens, boats, RVs or even dorm rooms.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals like the upcoming Walmart+ Week, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

