Emirates airline chalks record annual profit as travel demand booms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based carrier Emirates airline on Monday reported record annual profit of 17.2 billion dirhams ($4.7 billion) for the 2023-2024 financial year, up 63% from the year prior.

The flag carrying airline of the UAE’s glitzy commercial capital has enjoyed a consistently recovering travel sector, expanding its route network to meet booming demand.

The latest figures from world’s largest long-haul airline were the best in its history and were “driven by the voracious appetite for travel across customer segments,” the Emirates Group said in a statement.

Emirates carried 51.9 million passengers in the 2023-24 financial year, a 19% increase from the year prior, with reported seat capacity up by 21%.

Revenue for the airline rose 13% to 121.2 billion dirhams and airline capacity increased by 20%, “closing [the] gap to pre-pandemic levels,” the statement said.