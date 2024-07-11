‘Ended up returning my Skims’: This tummy-taming bodysuit is down to $16

It’s rare to find a shaping bodysuit that’s effective, comfortable and affordable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users alike swear that there’s one option that nails the trifecta: the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. This shapewear first blew up on TikTok after an influencer posted a video about how it sucked in her midsection and now shoppers can’t add it to their carts fast enough. Well, guess what: It’s on sale for $16 thanks to Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale.

Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Regularly priced at $23, the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit is on sale for as little as $16 (the price depends on size and color). Compare it to a similar bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s Skims and you’re saving yourself over $40.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This undergarment can really smooth things out. The viral video that got so much attention starts with the user trying on a more expensive bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. Then she switches to the Brabic, noting the only significant difference is that the back is not as low (and the front straps are a bit higher). After wearing both, the TikTok creator says the Brabic option sucks her in more. “Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched?” she asks. A commenter agrees, writing, “The Amazon one makes your waist look smaller … and it’s cheaper!”

Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic bodysuit hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers agree: This affordable slimming bodysuit is a winner. Choose from six colors.

What reviewers say 💬

TikTokers aren’t the only ones who place this bodysuit above its brand-name competitors. Since the Brabic went viral, it has amassed more than 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Pros 👍

“I wore this with a dress to a wedding!” said one happy buyer. “Why, I couldn’t get the dress zipped up! I was about to panic and remembered having ordered it, slipped into it and voila, the dress fit perfectly! I cannot say enough about the great fit, didn’t ride up and supported the girls well.”

“I absolutely never write reviews, but I had to for this bodysuit,” said another fan. “I went through a huge weight change and … it does take a bit to get on, but I feel so incredible and confident in it, way more than I ever have before.”

“I ended up returning my Skims shapewear for this. It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist, and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there,” wrote another shopper.

Cons 👎

Some shoppers noted that they found it difficult to redo the clasp at the bottom. “I really liked it how it fit. Going to the bathroom was the issue for me. Struggling to unfasten the clasp and then struggling to refasten clasp. I think I would have liked this better if they snapped,” wrote one.

Others say certain colors might not be totally opaque. “This item has become a go-to for most of my outfits!” gushed a happy shopper. “It snatches your waist perfectly. … The only thing I will say is the pink is a little see-through in the breast area, but the black one was perfect!”

Amazon

