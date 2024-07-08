Monday, July 8, 2024
First Ren ‘ai Jiao ecological survey documentary: “Ren ‘ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands” release

BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The China Media Group Voice of the South China Sea released on July 8 its first documentary on the ecological survey of Ren ‘ai Jiao, which is called “Ren’ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands.”

The poster of The First Ren ‘ai Jiao ecological survey documentary: “Ren ‘ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands”

In April 2024, a marine ecological survey team composed of Chinese scientists launched a two-month investigation on the Ren ‘ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Islands. On July 8, based on the survey, the South China Sea Ecology Center and the South China Sea Development Research Institute under the Ministry of Natural Resources released a report on the damage to the coral reef ecosystem of Ren ‘ai Jiao. The report shows that the decaying grounded vessel and associated human activities have caused sustained and cumulative damage to the reef ecosystem on Ren ‘ai Jiao.

The documentary “Ren’ai Jiao: Teardrop of the Nansha Islands” features many interviews of scientists and team members who participated in the remote sensing image collection and on-site investigation. The deadly damage of the decaying grounded vessel on the Ren ‘ai Jiao coral reef ecosystem was restored in the form of HD real image and 3D animation. It analyzed the main reasons for the degradation of the coral reef ecosystem of Ren ‘ai Jiao.

Audiences can learn from the documentary that the population structure of macrobenthic invertebrates in the reef area is unbalanced, with heavy metals, oils and active phosphates in the seawater in the reef area significantly higher than historical records.

