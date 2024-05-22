Flight attendants love (and actually use) Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling toiletry bag — and it’s on sale for $18

Summer travel is on the horizon. Could your travel gear use a refresh? If you’re looking to make a small, inexpensive tweak that will make a big difference, we recommend tossing your tired old toiletries bag and giving it an upgrade. We found one that’s flight attendant-approved and designed for maximum efficiency and convenience. Even better? It’s under $25.

Allow us to introduce you to Amazon’s incredibly popular Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, beloved by over 45,000 shoppers. While it isn’t a new concept — a hanging bag that allows you to efficiently transport toiletries and see your products all at once — it’s got the reviews and No. 1 bestseller status that make us pay attention.

Amazon The organizer comes in eight colors and two sizes. The medium is on sale for $18 and the large for $22. $18 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We didn’t expect to see Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling toiletry bag on sale much this year, but — lucky for the jet-setting sort — it’s been discounted a few times since the year began. While sales on this flight attendant favorite do come around here and there, we’ve never seen the price drop lower than it is right now. You can snag it now, or wait a few months and hope the price drops again — but what if you have an unexpected weekend getaway before that? Better safe than sorry.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This bestselling toiletry bag has so much going for it that it’s not much of a surprise that tens of thousands of shoppers love it. The padded bag features four separate zip compartments. The inner main pockets include elastic straps to keep bottles upright. Unzip the bag completely, and you can hang it from its 360-degree swivel hanger on a hook or shower rod. Then you can get a clear view (literally) of all your products, thanks to the bag’s clear compartment panels. Keep the dresser and vanity free of clutter, and keep track of all your essentials, too.

Rather than using separate bags for cosmetics, skincare and even jewelry, you can pile everything in one zip-up product and pack it into a compact carry-on, or fit it into your checked baggage. It transports easily and, should it get dirty, it’s machine washable (on the delicate cycle).

Also, it’s big enough to pack full-size bottles, so you don’t have to limit yourself to those restrictive travel-size versions of your favorite skin and body care products when you’re on the go. Just toss the full-size packaging in there and you’re on your way.

The brilliant Bagsmart organizer even has a front pouch for your jewelry. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Several flight attendants gave this toiletry bag their stamp of approval on Amazon. The love they have for this bag is seriously next-level.

Pros 👍

“As a flight attendant, this bag has saved me so much time and packing,” one five-star reviewing airline professional wrote. “No need to have several different bags to pack your toiletries because this bag has so many compartments. It has elastic bands inside each pocket to secure bottles in place and thick plastic pouches to avoid a mess in case liquids spill.”

Another added that it’s “totally worth the money” while raving about its quality and roominess. “I have gone through two different ones that were cheap and didn’t last long,” the shopper said. “I am cheap but decided to spend more for higher quality. … I am a flight attendant and use it almost every day and this is the highest quality travel toiletry bag I’ve owned.”

If you’re curious to see how it looks when full, this flight attendant posted a photo of how hers looks when it’s all packed up and ready to go. “So far, I’m very happy with this purchase,” she wrote.

For those who tend to over-pack, this flight attendant cautions that, while she loves this toiletry bag, it may not fit in your carry-on: “A bit too big for bags but perfect for luggage.”

Cons 👎

Another co-signed this sentiment, adding that while it’s perfect for organization, “just be aware of how much you fill it and the amount of space it takes up” since, for most flyers, “every inch” of space matters when packing for a trip.

While it doesn’t skimp on the pockets, a few shoppers mentioned that they “wish it had one mesh pocket” for a bit of variety. But given how much bang for your buck you get with this bad boy, that minor detail isn’t a deal-breaker.

Amazon It has four compartments that fold into a purse-like bag that’s easy to carry around. $22 at Amazon

