Foreign Envoys to China Witnessed Launch of Chongqing Brands Global Promotion Initiative

On May 18, the 2024 Land-Sea Economic Forum, themed "China, an Opportunity: New Era of Brand Globalization," was held at the Chongqing Yuelai International Convention Center.



The “China, an Opportunity: Chongqing Brands Global Promotion” initiative was launched. (Photo/ Zhao Guogan)

The forum hosted more than 200 guests from over 20 countries, including Singapore, the United States, Argentina, Germany, Serbia, Pakistan, and Nepal. They explored global industry shifts, providing companies fresh insights and strategies for international expansion.

At the forum, the “China, an Opportunity: Chongqing Brands Global Promotion” initiative was launched. The first batch of brands for international promotion involves A Center for International Exchanges in Central and Western China, Invest in Chongqing, Study in Chongqing, Made-in-Chongqing, Scenic Chongqing, and Tasty Chongqing. Foreign envoys to China witnessed the launch of these brands globally, showcasing Chongqing’s cooperation opportunities.

The Bridging News Industry Overseas Service Platform and Application were launched, aggregating financial media, experts, and resources. They offer services in media, technology, PR, legal affairs, finance, exhibitions, and industry connections, promoting Chongqing’s brands internationally.

Dr. Parag Khanna, a renowned global strategy advisor, Founder, and CEO of AlphaGeo, and an expert on geopolitics, globalization, and diplomatic issues, emphasized that Chongqing’s strategic location at the heart of China, bridging north to south and east to west, makes it the ideal launchpad for initiatives like the China Europe Railway and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

He noted that China, the world’s largest economy, is joined by rapidly growing Asian economies like India, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With low interest rates, Asia is the epicenter of economic expansion, offering opportunities for borrowing and financing.

The forum also unveiled the “Research Report on Chinese Enterprises’ Overseas Development (2024),” revealing Chinese companies’ international expansion through investments, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. They are actively entering emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and America.

During the forum’s dialogue session, representatives from The Wall Street Journal, Alibaba, Amazon China, and executives from companies like Changan Automobile shared innovative experiences in cross-border financing and supply chain logistics. They also discussed leveraging AI and intelligent cross-border platforms for brand globalization.

The 2024 Land-Sea Economic Forum is co-hosted by the Western China International Communication Organization (WCICO), CITIC Press Group, and the China Daily China Watch Think Tank.

