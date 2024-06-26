Fufang E’jiao Syrup’s Breakthrough Research on Cancer-Related Fatigue Receives “Special Excellence Award” at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a significant event in the global oncology community, was grandly held in Chicago, USA, from May 31 to June 4, 2024. ASCO has announced the list of outstanding abstracts for 2024, which included 138 “Excellence Awards” and 5 “Special Excellence Awards.” The clinical value assessment study of Fufang E’jiao Syrup for treating cancer-related fatigue (CRF), led by Professor Xu Yun from Xiyuan Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, has stood out due to its high-level evidence-based design, rigorous quality control system, and high-standard research findings. The study has been honored with the “Special Excellence Award” in the field of pain and symptom management. This award aims to recognize the top-ranked abstract in the pain and symptom management category as determined by the Scientific Program Committee. Notably, the Fufang E’jiao Syrup Cancer-Related Fatigue Study stands as the only clinical research involving Chinese patent medicine among the five “Special Excellence Awards.” As the first Chinese patent medicine to secure high-quality evidence-based medical validation for the treatment of CRF, Fufang E’jiao Syrup offers a Chinese medicinal solution for global CRF management and enhances the efficacy of anti-tumor therapies.

At approximately 6 a.m. Beijing time on June 1, Professor Xu Yun’s team, comprising Physician Gu Shanshan and Professor Sun Lingyun, attended the ASCO Annual Meeting to receive the award. Physician Gu Shanshan accepted the award on behalf of the team. ASCO President Eric P. Winer, MD, and Conquer Cancer Foundation President Howard A. Burris III, MD, extended their warm congratulations to Professor Xu Yun’s team and commemorated the occasion with photographs.



Professor Xu Yun’s team with ASCO President Eric P. Winer, MD (From left to right: Physician Gu Shanshan, Eric P. Winer, MD, Professor Xu Yun, Professor Sun Lingyun)



Group photo of Professor Xu Yun’s team

CRF Impacts Quality of Life and Overall Efficacy of Anti-Tumor Treatments in Cancer Patients

Cancer-related fatigue (CRF) is a distressing, persistent, and subjective experience characterized by physical, emotional, or cognitive exhaustion associated with cancer or its treatment[1]. It affects up to 70% of patients with malignant tumors[2], with incidence rates soaring to 80%-90% among those undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy[3]. CRF substantially diminishes the daily quality of life for cancer patients, causing significant distress and potentially leading to interruptions in anti-tumor therapies, thereby compromising overall treatment efficacy. Addressing CRF has become an increasingly vital focus in cancer care. Proper diagnosis and management of CRF can enhance the quality of life for cancer patients, extend survival rates[4], and facilitate a more comprehensive recovery, enabling patients to better reintegrate into family and society.

International Recognition for Fufang E’jiao Syrup CRF Research

At the 20th Annual Meeting of the Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) in 2023, the abstract of the Fufang E’jiao Syrup CRF research was honored with the “Best Abstract” award. This recognition drew significant interest from international experts, leading to in-depth discussions with Professor Xu Yun’s team. Building on this success, further analysis of the research results earned the “Special Excellence Award” in the field of pain and symptom management at this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting. This achievement aligns with the ASCO theme for the year, “The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure.” Upon receiving the award, Professor Xu Yun expressed her joy and honor in contributing new research to enhance the quality of life for cancer patients, offering valuable and meaningful treatment options.

High-Quality Evidence from CRF Research Anticipated to Inform Guideline Revisions

In 2018, the National Key R&D Program titled “Demonstration Study on Post-Market Evidence Evaluation and Mechanism of Action of Ten Major Chinese Patent Medicines and Classical Formulas for Treating Major Diseases” was initiated under the leadership of Chief Researcher Xie Yanming from the Institute of Clinical Basic Medicine, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. Within this project, the sub-study “Clinical Value Assessment Study of Fufang E’jiao Syrup for Treating Cancer-Related Fatigue,” was led by Professor Xu Yun from Xiyuan Hospital, in collaboration with Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. and 29 hospitals nationwide. This study represents China’s first large-scale, multi-center evidence-based medicine study on the treatment of CRF with Chinese patent medicine, supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. Following extensive preliminary work, this prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted across 29 centers nationwide. The trial officially commenced in April 2019, with the first patient enrolled in October 2019, and the final follow-up completed in May 2022, spanning three years. The study included a total of 611 CRF patients (all with moderate to severe CRF), consisting of 210 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, 201 patients with advanced colorectal cancer, and 200 patients with advanced gastric cancer. The results demonstrated that Fufang E’jiao Syrup significantly reduced the degree of CRF in patients with advanced cancer and improved their quality of life[5]. This study addresses the limitation of previous domestic CRF research, which mainly involved single-center, small-sample studies of low quality, and provides new insights for global oncology experts. This study addresses the limitations of previous domestic CRF research, which primarily involved single-center, small-sample studies of low quality, and provides new insights for global oncology experts. It showcases that Chinese medicine can provide high-quality evidence through scientifically designed, rigorously controlled large clinical trials. It is anticipated that this study will contribute to the clinical application of Fufang E’jiao Syrup for CRF treatment and support future guideline updates.

Ancient Remedy, Modern Impact: Fufang E’jiao Syrup Enhances the Global Influence of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Fufang E’jiao Syrup traces its origins to the Ming Dynasty’s “Liangyi Paste,” as detailed in Zhang Jiebin’s “Jingyue Quanshu.” This contemporary Chinese medicinal compound comprises five traditional Chinese medicine ingredients: Ejiao, Rehmannia, Red Ginseng, Codonopsis, and Hawthorn. Ejiao is utilized to nourish the blood, moisten dryness, and stop bleeding. Rehmannia, serving as a primary ingredient alongside Ejiao, nourishes blood and yin while replenishing essence and marrow. Red Ginseng and Codonopsis significantly boost vital energy and strengthen the spleen, while Hawthorn aids digestion, activates blood circulation, and dissolves blood stasis. Together, these ingredients enhance the traditional blood-nourishing effects of Ejiao and support the efficacy of Ejiao blocks in aiding energy transportation, collectively working to invigorate qi and nourish blood[6].

Modern pharmacological studies have demonstrated that Fufang E’jiao Syrup can promote hematopoietic function, increase levels of red blood cells, hemoglobin, and serum iron, improve bone marrow suppression, and counteract the inhibitory effects of cyclophosphamide on bone marrow hematopoiesis. Additionally, it can elevate white blood cell counts, promote the normal division and proliferation of hematopoietic stem cells, enhance immunity and the phagocytic function of macrophages, and combat fatigue[7-11]. Clinically, Fufang E’jiao Syrup is used to treat various types of anemia, including postpartum anemia, tumor-related anemia, and renal anemia. It also holds significant therapeutic value in treating bone marrow suppression post-tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy, ovulatory dysfunction infertility in gynecology and obstetrics, and premature ovarian failure. Following the results of the Fufang E’jiao Syrup CRF study, the Chinese Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine issued the “Expert Consensus on the Clinical Application of Fufang E’jiao Syrup for Treating Cancer-Related Fatigue with Qi and Blood Deficiency Syndrome,” providing a valuable reference for clinicians.

The attainment of international awards underscores the enhanced global recognition of the evidence-based value of traditional Chinese medicine, validating that Fufang E’jiao Syrup is the first Chinese medicine to provide high-quality evidence for treating CRF. Dong-E-E-Jiao will continue to build on the evidence-based foundation of Fufang E’jiao Syrup, leveraging ancient formulas for modern applications, thereby benefiting more patients worldwide.

References [1]. Chinese Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine Group Standard T/CACM 1522-2023 “Guideline for Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer-Related Fatigue.” [2]. Gu Shanshan, Xu Yun, Gao Rui, et al. Exploration and Practice of Precise Clinical Positioning of Traditional Chinese Patent Medicines After Listing: Taking Fufang E’jiao Syrup as an Example [J]. Chinese Journal of New Drugs, 2022, 31(15): 1462-1467. [3]. Chinese Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine. “Expert Consensus on the Clinical Application of Fufang E’jiao Syrup for Treating Cancer-Related Fatigue.” [4]. Chinese Anti-Cancer Association Cancer Rehabilitation and Palliative Care Professional Committee, Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology Tumor Support and Rehabilitation Treatment Expert Committee. Chinese Expert Consensus on the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer-Related Fatigue [J]. Chinese Medical Journal, 2022, 102(3): 180-189. [5]. ShanShan Gu, et al. Efficacy of treatment with traditional Chinese patent medicine (Fufang E’jiao Syrup) for cancer-related fatigue in patients with advanced cancer: A randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial. 2024 ASCO Abstract 12053. [6]. Liu Weiyan, Ren Rujing, Gao Dengfeng, Gu Jianjun, Liu Guangyuan, Zhang Qingwei, Zhang Yan, Liu Haibin. Research Progress on the Adjunctive Treatment of Malignant Tumors with Fufang E’jiao Syrup [J]. Journal of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 2021, 35(01): 141-145. [7]. Zhang Mingyan, Zheng Wenke, Yang Fengwen, Li Yue, Zhang Lishuang, Zhao Hongjie, Ji Zhaocheng, Wang Hui, Zhang Junhua. Systematic Evaluation of the Efficacy and Safety of Fufang E’jiao Syrup in Preventing and Treating Myelosuppression After Cancer Chemotherapy [J]. Tianjin Journal of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 2019, 36(05): 459-465. [8]. Xu Haiyu, Wang Songsong, Yang Hongjun, Bian Baolin, Tian Shousheng, Wang Dongliang, Lu Peng, Zhou Xiangshan, You Jinhua, Huang Luqi. Exploring the Mechanism of Fufang E’jiao Syrup as an Adjuvant Therapy for Tumors Based on Network Pharmacology [J]. China Journal of Chinese Materia Medica, 2014, 39(16): 3148-3151. [9]. Zhu Haifang, Hai Juan, Zhang Lu, Zhang Yan, Chen Huihui, Zheng Hairong. Research Progress on the Pharmacological Effects of Fufang E’jiao Syrup [J]. China Drug Evaluation, 2013, 30(03): 135-137. [10]. Chen Huihui, You Jinhua, Tian Shousheng, Zhang Yan, Feng Mingjian. Overview of Pharmacological and Clinical Research on Fufang E’jiao Syrup [J]. China Journal of Chinese Materia Medica, 2012, 37(20): 3021-3023. [11]. Liu Maoxuan. Research on the Therapeutic Effect and Mechanism of Fufang E’jiao Syrup on Anemia [D]. Shandong University, 2014.

Source