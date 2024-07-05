Galaxy Macau, The World Class Integrated Resort, Brings the “Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow” to Kuala Lumpur

Presenting an Authentic and Immersive Macau Experience to Visitors Under One Roof

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Macau™, The World Class Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”), has been actively supporting and participating in Macau SAR Government’s promotional activities, and continuously working with the government and industry partners to expand international visitor sources. The “Experience Macao Malaysia Roadshow”, organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, was officially launched on 5 July 2024 in Kuala Lumpur at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall. The four-day event (5 to 8 July) aims to showcase the diverse tourism products in Macau to international tourists, attracting travellers to choose Macau as a travel destination. Galaxy Macau is also shining with its exciting tourism products by presenting its unparalleled luxury offerings and its one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia’s leading destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences.



The opening of the “Experience Macao” Malaysia Roadshow” in Kuala Lumpur on 5 July afternoon

Galaxy Macau proudly supports and aligns with the Macao SAR government’s efforts to extend Macau’s reach into the Southeast Asian market. The world-class integrated resort’s iconic booth at the Malaysia Roadshow, showcasing the grand landscape of the integrated resort. Visitors to the booth can not only enjoy the interaction and photo moment with the adorable GalaxyKidz mascot “Wavey” the Peacock at the photobooth, but also experience the unique charm of Macao’s “tourism+” offerings, reflecting Galaxy Macau’s commitment to promoting Macau as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

There are also daily lucky draws during the roadshow where visitors can stand a chance to win prizes sponsored by Galaxy Macau.

Starting from MYR271++ per night, Galaxy Macau is offering roadshow-exclusive offers for stays between 12 July to 30 November 2024 from a selection of world class hotels – Andaz Macau, Broadway Hotel, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau or Banyan Tree Macau. Booking period opens from 5 to 19 July 2024. Applicable to all five hotels, the offer includes free access to the Grand Resort Deck and free minibar, immersing guests in a comprehensive one-stop integrated resort experience.

A Macao Travel Trade Seminar & Minimart was also conducted at the Sunway Resort Hotel Ballroom on 4 July 2024 in conjunction with the “Experience Macao” Malaysia Roadshow, where guests were presented with the latest hotel information on Andaz Macau, Broadway Hotel, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, and Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC).

Remaining the top integrated resort globally with the most Forbes five-star hotel honors under one roof – Galaxy Macau spans over 1.1 million square-meters and is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau. With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck – the world’s leading skytop oasis. Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia’s premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the link bridge to explore vibrant local and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square-meters. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. For live performances and events, the 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to a diverse range of live shows, events and cultural activities from around the world with up-close and personal experiences. Galaxy Macau opened two world-class hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau, with GICC as its latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, ushering a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square-meters of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination’s undisputed reputation as Macau’s Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy to offer exceptional experiences for guests from all around the world. As the city gears up for a continuing wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof. In the future, Galaxy Macau will continue to launch more world-class events to enhance Macau’s positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

