Galaxy Macau, The World Class Integrated Resort, Unveils the “Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow”

Expect Unlimited Experiences in Macau for Singaporean Tourists Under One Roof

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Galaxy Macau™, The World Class Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”), has been actively supporting and participating in Macau SAR Government’s promotional activities, and continuously working with the government and industry partners to expand international visitor sources. The “Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow”, organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, was officially launched on 25 April 2024 at Suntec City Atrium. The four-day event (25 April to 28 April) aims to showcase the diverse tourism products in Macau to international tourists, attracting residents of Singapore to choose Macau as a travel destination. Galaxy Macau is also shining with its exciting tourism products by presenting its unparalleled luxury offerings and its one-stop luxury resort experience as Asia’s leading destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences.



The opening of the “Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow on April 26 afternoon

Galaxy Macau has designed its booth at the Singapore Roadshow with a classic ivory and gold theme, showcasing the grand landscape of the integrated resort. Visitors to the booth can not only enjoy the interaction and photo moment with the adorable GalaxyKidz mascot “Wavey” the Peacock at the photobooth, but also experience the historical fusion of Macau’s Chinese and Western cultures by receiving exquisite souvenirs featuring Macanese and Portuguese heritage.

There will also be daily lucky draws at the roadshow where guests can stand a chance to win a package stay at Banyan Tree Macau Hotel, sponsored by Galaxy Macau.

Stating from SGD$78++ per night, Galaxy Macau is offering the roadshow exclusive “Splash into Fun” Hotel offer which stay period covers until 30 September 2024 from a selection of world class hotels – Andaz Macau, Broadway Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™ or Hotel Okura Macau. Applicable to all 5 hotels, the offer includes free access to Grand Resort Deck and free minibar. Andaz Macau presents three enticing options, which are “Book 14 days in advance” from SGD$136++ per night, “Stay for 2 nights” featuring MOP200 dinner credits per stay plus “Stay for 3 nights” from SGD$134++ per night. Broadway Macau offers three attractive packages with rates starting from SGD$78++ per night for bookings made 14 or 30 days in advance, and for 2 consecutive nights. The “Book 14 days in advance” package includes light breakfast for 2 while the “Stay for 2 nights” package includes MOP200 dinner credits per stay. For a luxurious retreat, Banyan Tree Macau provides suite stays at SGD$651++ per night with complimentary minibars and access to health clubs. Galaxy Hotel and Hotel Okura Macau offer lavish stays at SGD$300++ and SGD$284++ per night respectively, with complimentary minibars and access to pools, gyms, and the Grand Resort Deck.

A Macao Travel Trade Seminar & Minimart was also conducted at Suntec Convention Centre on 25 April 2024 in conjunction with the “Experience Macao” International Roadshow, where guests were presented with the latest hotel information on Andaz Macau, Broadway Macau, Banyan Tree, and Galaxy International Convention Centre (GICC). Visitors also got to take part in lucky draws and received souvenirs during the seminar.

Remaining the top integrated resort globally with most Forbes five-star hotel honours under one roof – Galaxy Macau spanning over 1.1 million square metres and is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau. With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck – the world’s leading skytop oasis. Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia’s premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the link bridge to explore vibrant local and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square metres. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. For live performances and events, the 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to a diverse range of live shows, events and cultural activities from around the world with up-close and personal experiences. Galaxy Macau opened two world-class hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau, with GICC as its latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, ushering a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square metres of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination’s undisputed reputation as Macau’s Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy to offer exceptional experiences for guests from all around the world. As the city gears up for a continuing wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof. In the future, Galaxy Macau will continue to launch more world-class events to enhance Macau’s positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square metres, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamour of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalised. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, ushering a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau. For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , http://www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and http://www.galaxyicc.com .

