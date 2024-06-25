German airline Lufthansa hikes ticket prices by up to $77 due to environmental costs

An Airbus A340-300 and an Airbus A 321-100 belonging to Lufthansa are parked on the airport apron.

German airline company Lufthansa Group said Tuesday it would add an “environmental cost surcharge” to ticket prices as soon as this week, which could be as high as 72 euros ($77) for some flights.

“The surcharge is intended to cover part of the steadily rising additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements,” Lufthansa said in a statement, pointing to regulations from the European Union and International Civil Aviation Organization.

The additional cost will be applied to fights departing from any of the 27 member countries of the European Union, as well as the U.K., Norway and Switzerland, Lufthansa said. All flights sold or operated by Lufthansa Group, which owns airlines including Lufthansa, Eurowings, Swiss and Edelweiss Air, and Austrian Airlines, will be subject to the charge.

“The amount of the surcharge varies depending on the flight route and fare and is between 1 euro and 72 euros,” Lufthansa said, adding that the exact amount would be visible to customers during the booking stage.

The fee will be applied to all tickets issued from June 26 — Wednesday of this week — that are for flights departing from Jan. 1, 2025, Lufthansa said.