Friday, May 24, 2024
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleGrab a free TV with Samsung's new AI laptop and save $380...
Lifestyle

Grab a free TV with Samsung’s new AI laptop and save $380 — plus other incredible deals today

admin
By admin
0
12

TechCrunch

Signal’s Meredith Whittaker on the Telegram security clash and the “edge lords” at OpenAI 

Meredith Whittaker has had it with the “frat house” contingent of the tech industry. In the course of our conversation, we delved into Signal’s recent war of words with Elon Musk, Telegram’s Pavel Durov, and — given its controversial clash with Scarlett Johanson — Whittaker’s candid thoughts about the leadership at OpenAI, which she likened to “dorm room high-jinks.” Among other things, Whittaker is concerned about the concentration of power in the five main social media platforms, especially in year when the world faces a large number of general elections, not least in the US, and Europe’s reliance on US-based, external, tech giants.

Source

Previous article
URBAN SPORTS AND STREET ARTS MEET IN SINGAPORE AS PART OF A GLOBAL WARM-UP TO THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024