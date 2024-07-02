Gupshup collaborates with Philippines’ leading Neobank Tonik, offers Generative AI chatbot to bring innovation in digital banking

SINGAPORE and MANILA, Philippines, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gupshup, the world’s leading Conversation Cloud today announced its partnership with Tonik Bank, the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, to develop a state-of-the-art Generative AI chatbot for Tonik’s mobile app. The innovative solution aims to provide Tonik’s customers with instant and accurate answers to frequently asked questions, revolutionizing the way they interact with their bank.



Tonik’s banking experience gets a boost with Gupshup’s Gen AI

The Generative AI chatbot, powered by Gupshup’s advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) technologies, is designed to understand and respond to customer queries with human-like precision and empathy. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI, the chatbot can engage in contextual conversations, providing personalized and relevant information to each customer.

Tonik is the first digital bank in the Philippines to leverage Generative AI for customer service. By integrating the chatbot into their mobile app, Tonik Bank aims to provide their customers with instant access to information, reducing wait times and improving overall satisfaction.

“The integration of Gupshup’s ACE LLM into our operations has been truly transformative. We’ve witnessed significant value in its ability to automate routine tasks, elevate customer service, and boost our overall efficiency. This technology has the potential to revolutionize our operations, and we are excited to further explore its capabilities and implement it across our business,” said Sateesh Reddy, Deputy Chief Technology Officer of Tonik Bank.

Since the implementation of Gupshup’s technology, nine out of ten customer queries are now directed through Tonik’s in-app chat feature, where the AI autonomously resolves 75% of the queries without human intervention. This has not only amplified the efficiency of Tonik’s in-house customer care team by 4.3 times but also empowered them to dedicate more time to resolving intricate issues, ensuring that customers receive the personalized support they need.

The Generative AI chatbot solution is expected to generate significant cost savings for Tonik, with an estimated total of over USD 20 million over the next three years.

“Our partnership with Tonik Bank exemplifies the future of BFSI. As the sector evolves, Gen AI will be crucial to deliver seamless, personalized, and efficient customer experiences. Our chatbot solution is designed to do just that, empowering banks like Tonik to focus on what matters most – building strong relationships with their customers,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup.

Source