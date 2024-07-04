Helen Mirren’s go-to sneakers are comfy ‘right out of the box,’ fans say

We’ve entered peak summer, a season of travel, adventure — and long strolls. Which means now’s the time to find a comfortable pair of breezy, lightweight shoes ASAP. If you’re currently in need of a new pair of kicks, may I suggest the sustainable celeb-fave Cariuma? All of the company’s shoes are eco-friendly, versatile, good for your feet and stylish. But my favorite — and Cariuma’s most popular style — the Oca Low Sneaker — has actually sold out numerous times. These versatile sneakers have racked up waiting lists in the thousands and graced the feet of many A-list stars, including actress Helen Mirren. (Like I mentioned, I’m a big fan — check out my full Cariuma sneaker review for more.)

Cariuma Shop sustainably: The uppers are made from organic cotton while the lining and laces of these sneakers are constructed from recycled plastic bottles $85 at Cariuma

But back to Mirren who’s been spotted in the popular low-top sneakers a few times, most notably at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where she stepped out in a vibrant green pair. While the Oscar winner styled her Cariuma trainers with a pretty printed wrap dress, the simple, classic design of these canvas sneakers pairs well with just about everything, from comfortable leggings to tailored trousers. Similar to other sneaker brands like Converse and Vans, Cariuma’s shoes are unisex (Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Hamm are also fans). The Oca Lows are available in sizes 5 to 13 for men and women, and there are over 20 colors and prints to choose from.

Oca Lows have a durable upper made from organic cotton canvas that’s breathable and soft against your skin. The rest of the shoe is environmentally friendly too. The vegan insole is made with a blend of cork, bio memory foam and organic mamona oil, while the lining, laces, threads and labels are made from recycled plastic bottles. The sneakers are also produced in ethical factories, shipped using carbon-neutral containers and delivered in recycled packaging. Plus, for every pair you buy, the company will plant two trees.

Yass, Queen! The ever-stylish Ms. Mirren has been livin’ la vida Oca for years. (Getty)

Mirren isn’t the only fan of the low-top sneakers. Over 9,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. One called them “the best shoes ever” before adding, “I am so happy with these shoes! There’s virtually no break-in period. They’re comfortable right out of the box.”

Another raved, “I own over 20 pairs of shoes, and the quality of this pair gives Nike a serious run for its money. Not only is this shoe ethically made, but the craftsmanship became apparent straight out of the box. A lot of shoe brands take shortcuts, making shoes that wear out in one season, but I can tell this pair will hold up for a lifetime.”

“I love this shoe. I love the look, the color and the amazing footbed that makes it possible to walk in them for hours,” said a third customer.

Though you might think sustainable shoes that are comfortable, stylish and celebrity-approved will set you back a few hundred dollars, not so: These Ocas can be yours for just $85. We’re willing to bet these will be your new go-to kicks.

Cariuma The eco-friendly shoes come in over 20 colors. We can’t help but love the bright green pair that Dame Helen owns. $85 at Cariuma

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

