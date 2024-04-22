‘Hides my mom stomach’: Amazon shoppers love the flattering fit of this sleeveless top, on sale for $13

Spring is here — at least according to the calendar and the pollen count. And even if the temps aren’t quite up to tank top levels yet, it may be a good idea to stock up on a few comfy and stylish basics that can be layered easily in a variety of outfits and work just as well for warm days as for cooler nights. Our suggestion? Amazon’s fan-favorite Mirol Sleeveless Tunic Tank Top, and you can get it for just $13.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For the cost of a couple of lattes, you can have a versatile addition to your spring wardrobe. This sleeveless top is such a great deal at $13, buying several in different colors for a variety of warmer-weather outfits is a smart move. The price doesn’t usually go this low, so if you’d like to get summer-ready, now’s the time to add to cart.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This sleeveless tank top is ideal for layering, with a lightweight yet substantial knit and soft, stretchy and forgiving material. That means you’ll be set from April all the way through summer — just pair it with your favorite jean jacket now, and wear it solo over your favorite shorts once we’re fully in cocktails-and-cookouts season.

Many reviewers feel that the tank is also cut juuuuust right — long enough for pleasant drapiness, loose enough for comfort, not so loose as to be unflatteringly baggy, and with generous arm holes that both obscure any undergarments and also don’t create the dreaded too-tight arm bulge. It’ll be easy to find a color that works for your wardrobe (there are 31 to choose from) and you can pick from sizes Small to X-Large.

You have a right to bare arms this spring — especially in this super-flattering tank! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Tons of Amazon shoppers have already fallen in love with the tunic tank top, with many praising its comfort, quality and flattering look.

Pros 👍

“Cute, lightweight material, flattering cut even for my chunky monkey body,” joked one shopper. Another fan wrote, “I bought several tanks this style, but this one by far is my favorite. It doesn’t gap at my arm, doesn’t show my bra. It is the perfect weight for hot weather. I wore it all day at Disney and it was perfect. Wish I would have bought more!”

“I think this will be my new go-to shirt style,” mused one happy fashionista. “Cute, loose, comfy and does a pretty good job of hiding my ‘mom’ stomach.” Another wearer agreed with the acclaim: “Typical fit, very soft, lightweight without being see-through. Well-fitting armholes, too.”

Some reviewers have even become the subjects of style praise after wearing the tank out and about. “I get a ton of compliments! It’s very flattering,” enthused one writer.

Cons 👎

A tip from shoppers is you may want to size down on this tank.

One customer noted, “It is a bit wide.” Another revealed, “Very comfortable…My only disappointment was that they run a little big.”

“Zero stars untucked, 5 stars tucked!” exclaimed this reviewer, with photos. “It’s massive untucked and unflattering. It’s a completely different shirt tucked. Very comfortable and lightweight.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

