Hiring of White Tiffany Chairs Still Popular For Melbourne Weddings

Chair Hire Melbourne is a leading hire company in Melbourne and confirmed in an exclusive interview with Metro Cities Media that the trend is continuing to grow for weddings event planners to hire white Tiffany Chairs for guests to sit on at weddings they arrange.

The tiffany chair, also know as the Chivari chair, is the most elegant event chair available for hire. This chair is the most sought after for weddings and engagement parties in Sydney. The Chivari chair can transform a wedding setting, offering pure beauty and comfort. For those wanting a more modern look than the traditional white or gold tiffany chair hire, the clear tiffany chair, especially for wedding receptions is increasing in popularity.

The modern Tiffany chair look is very much in line with its original design crafted in 1855. They look extremely stylish, are very practical and exceptionally comfortable to sit on for long periods, as required for corporate and celebratory events.

Lavish events held across Melbourne, and other cities of Australia, require large numbers of tables and chairs. Event organisers have been able to accommodate this by engaging specialist hire companies like Chair Hire Melbourne that provide Tiffany chairs in any quantity that is required, as well as marquee hire services.

The Tiffany chair was designed in 1807 by Italian designer Giuseppe Gaetano Descalzi. The designer lived in the town of Chiavari, on the northwestern Italian coast. Because of its design origins, the chair is also known as a Chiavari chair.

The chair was accepted as a great design then that became known as the tiffany chair and brought rise to many factories opening in Chiavari and surrounding towns. Today it is still seen as an elegant chair to suited to compliment regal events and is now manufactured globally.

