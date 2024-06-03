HO CHI MINH CITY RIVER FESTIVAL EXPANDS IN SCALE, IGNITING SUMMER TOURISM IN 2024

The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 will take place from May 31 to June 9, 2024, featuring a series of exciting sports, entertainment, and artistic activities.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ho Chi Minh City always knows how to captivate visitors with its unique charm, vibrant lifestyle, and impressive cultural and historical heritage. Adding to its allure, the city’s annual festivals have carved out a distinctive identity, drawing an ever-growing number of tourists. The Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, one of the most anticipated summer festivals, exemplifies this magnetic appeal.



The Ho Chi Minh City River Festival from 31st May to 09th June 2024

The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 Expands in Scale and Quality

Aiming to preserve and honor cultural heritage and the city’s rivers and canals, the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 introduces numerous enhancements in both scale and program quality. This year’s festival will span 10 continuous days from May 31 to June 9, 2024, across multiple locations in the city. Remarkably, it will strengthen connections with the Mekong Delta and Southeast provinces.

Locals and tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities, spectacular fireworks, vibrant river parades, and immersive experiences such as recreating the Western floating market, a fruit week, open river swimming competitions, stand-up paddleboarding championships, jet ski performances, and artistic light decorations. Throughout the festival, over 100 businesses will offer promotional discounts from 10% to 60% on shopping, dining, and sightseeing services.

Honoring the Cultural and Historical Values of a City Rich in Heritage

The event’s highlight is the opening art program titled “The Legendary Voyage“, which will be scheduled at 8 PM on May 31, 2024, at the Nha Rong Wharf – Saigon Port. This spectacular musical drama will feature over 1,000 performers and is expected to attract 9,000 live attendees. The production vividly recounts the poignant and epic journey of the great leader Ho Chi Minh as he sought a path to national liberation. Harmonizing elements of cinema, music, and dance, the performance will also utilize cutting-edge technologies such as 3D mapping, moving water stages, drone shows, and fireworks. These innovative presentations aim to transform historical narratives into cultural tourism products, spreading national values and spreading the image of Vietnam and its people to both domestic and international audiences.

