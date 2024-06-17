Hopper’s Hayley Berg on Fourth of July travel outlook

Hayley Berg, Hopper lead economist, joins ‘Squawk Box’ with a look at this year’s Fourth of July weekend travel outlook, summer travel demand, and more.
05:09
2 hours ago
Share
Hayley Berg, Hopper lead economist, joins ‘Squawk Box’ with a look at this year’s Fourth of July weekend travel outlook, summer travel demand, and more.
05:09
2 hours ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024