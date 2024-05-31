Hot deal alert! A Ninja Foodi at its lowest price ever ($180), plus other must-gets

Imagine firing up the grill in the comfort of your air-conditioned kitchen. While we’re at it, let’s just imagine leaving the hot oven off the entire summer. This Ninja Foodi can make these cool-cooking dreams a reality, and it’s at its lowest price on record. The top-seller lets you grill, griddle, air-crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. The family-size kitchen hero can cook up to six steaks at a time and master your preferred doneness using the included Foodi Smart Thermometer. You’ll get exquisite chargrill marks too (the grill plate can reach 500°F). Clean-up is a cinch, thanks to the removable, machine-washable parts.

One devotee wrote, “I leave it on my counter because I use it every single day, often twice a day (breakfast and dinner), sometimes three times a day.” Some recommended uses: “Heat up quiche for breakfast. Use the Bake setting, 300 degrees for about 10 minutes. It’s heating while you’re showering or getting dressed … and keeps it warm even after it finishes. … Ooh! Acorn or spaghetti squash face down on the grill plate (gives some gaps for airflow), on the Roast or Bake setting.”

“Meat doneness per the probe matches my independent meat thermometer,” said another five-star fan. “This translates into goof-proof grilling as the grill beeps when the meat needs to be flipped or removed. And the ‘eye test for doneness,’ when using the presets, exactly matches the user guide.”

“Easy, fast, crispy, less time!” wrote a third of the air crisper function. “This is the absolute best thing to cook chicken nuggets, French fries, fish sticks.”

