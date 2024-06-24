Monday, June 24, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelHow AI is transforming the travel industry
Travel

How AI is transforming the travel industry

admin
By admin
0
10

Share

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin uses AI tools to plan her vacation to Hawaii and shares details on how major tech companies are entering the AI travel planning space.

04:32

29 minutes ago

Source

Previous article
The most flattering swimsuits for different body types, according to a pro
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024