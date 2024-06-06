How Walmart turned Bentonville, Arkansas into a boomtown

Share Share Article via Facebook Share Article via Twitter Share Article via LinkedIn Share Article via Email

Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas has become a boomtown with many amenities you might expect to find in New York or San Francisco – fancy restaurants, craft cocktails, bike paths and a world-class art museum. The town has more cranes per capita than any other U.S. city as Walmart builds a 350-acre new headquarters. Bentonville’s population is expected to triple by 2050. But with the boom comes big-city economic challenges. CNBC’s Melissa Repko travels to Bentonville for the story.

08:26 5 hours ago

