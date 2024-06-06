Thursday, June 6, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelHow Walmart turned Bentonville, Arkansas into a boomtown
Travel

How Walmart turned Bentonville, Arkansas into a boomtown

admin
By admin
0
19

Share

Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas has become a boomtown with many amenities you might expect to find in New York or San Francisco – fancy restaurants, craft cocktails, bike paths and a world-class art museum. The town has more cranes per capita than any other U.S. city as Walmart builds a 350-acre new headquarters. Bentonville’s population is expected to triple by 2050. But with the boom comes big-city economic challenges. CNBC’s Melissa Repko travels to Bentonville for the story.

08:26

5 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Score Nicole Kidman’s favorite hair growth serum for just $26, plus more fab deals
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024