Monday, June 3, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelIHG's Elie Maalouf: 2024 will be a big year for Japanese tourism
Travel

IHG’s Elie Maalouf: 2024 will be a big year for Japanese tourism

admin
By admin
0
12

Share

Elie Maalouf, IHG CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss demand from the company’s wide international footprint, China’s post-Covid recovery, and how new development is received.

04:01

2 minutes ago

Source

Previous article
Unlock an Incredible Viewing Experience: coocaa’s Exclusive Promotions on Shopee’s 6/6 Sale Event
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024