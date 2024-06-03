IHG’s Elie Maalouf: 2024 will be a big year for Japanese tourism

Elie Maalouf, IHG CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss demand from the company’s wide international footprint, China’s post-Covid recovery, and how new development is received.
04:01
2 minutes ago
Share
Elie Maalouf, IHG CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss demand from the company’s wide international footprint, China’s post-Covid recovery, and how new development is received.
04:01
2 minutes ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024