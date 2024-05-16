‘Intuitive, fast and just the right size’: Grab this Apple iPad for $80 off — plus other deals of the day

A sweet $80 off a top-rated iPad: How about them apples? The powerful pick features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, a speedy processor, an improved front cam and a storage capacity of up to 256GB. That means it’s ready for all the video chatting, movie watching and gaming you like. While it’s not the latest version, this celebrated device has 48,000+ five-star fans and our resident tech expert calls it “one of the best bang-for-your-buck iPads out there.”

One five-star fan wrote: “It allows for great communication with email messaging and FaceTime. It also runs all the apps that we find so useful. I can even log into our work via an application and reference or change facts on the fly. … The iPad is intuitive, fast and just the right size to allow viewing without glasses.

Another added, “It is great on video calls with a feature called Center Stage, which leverages the wide angle of the iPad’s front camera. In a cool way, the feature ‘zooms’ in during FaceTime and other video calls.”

