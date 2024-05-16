‘Intuitive, fast and just the right size’: Grab this Apple iPad for $80 off — plus other deals of the day

Wake up and smell the savings! It’s a new day with new ways to save — if you know where to look. We’ve done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today you can score a ninth-gen Apple iPad for $249 (that’s $80 off) and a splurge-worthy Solo Stove pizza oven bundle for $270 less. (Either would make a stellar Father’s Day gift.) We’re also eyeing this pebbled leather Coach tote (swoon) for $119 (that’s 70% off). Plus, plenty of summer-ific bestsellers: a travel-ready cotton Turkish towel for $20 and breathable cotton undies for $1 a pair. Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
A sweet $80 off a top-rated iPad: How about them apples? The powerful pick features an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, a speedy processor, an improved front cam and a storage capacity of up to 256GB. That means it’s ready for all the video chatting, movie watching and gaming you like. While it’s not the latest version, this celebrated device has 48,000+ five-star fans and our resident tech expert calls it “one of the best bang-for-your-buck iPads out there.”
One five-star fan wrote: “It allows for great communication with email messaging and FaceTime. It also runs all the apps that we find so useful. I can even log into our work via an application and reference or change facts on the fly. … The iPad is intuitive, fast and just the right size to allow viewing without glasses.
Another added, “It is great on video calls with a feature called Center Stage, which leverages the wide angle of the iPad’s front camera. In a cool way, the feature ‘zooms’ in during FaceTime and other video calls.”
Big, bold and beautiful: This Coach fave holds everything you need and then some — and it’s a whopping 70% off. Tote your wallet, makeup, phone, laptop, umbrella, water bottle, magazine and a cozy extra layer and you’ll have room to spare. There’s a handy zipper pocket too. And when you zoom in on that double-face pebbled leather, prepare to swoon. The 10-inch handle drop is just the right length to toss it over your shoulder as you strut out of the office in style.
“This bag is it! I use it for work, travel and weekend store runs. It holds up so well under heavy weight, dirty kiddie fingers and my own carelessness. I have a few in different prints so I can rotate amongst them. A must have!”
“I’ve had my City Tote for a while. Very functional with the organizer insert that Coach offers. … Many compliments have been given! It’s a year-round tote for me!” The tote insert, it turns out, is also on sale.
Time to prep your beach bag and brighten your bath — Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling Turkish towel is down to $20 in 42 hues. That’s nearly 40% off! These soft, 100% cotton babies are lightweight, tight-packing, fast-drying and they couldn’t be prettier. In fact, my preteen is so protective of her dear Wetcat that no one else is allowed to dry a finger on it. She’s not alone in her adoration, either. They’ve garnered nearly 9,700 five-star ratings, and counting.
“Fantastic travel towel,” reported one fan. “Bought one for each of the family for a 10-day trip to Cuba. Needed bags to be carry-on only and knew we would have lots of beach time and various levels of lodging comforts (like nice towels) along the way. These towels were perfect for travel. They packed light and small, unrolled extra large, kept us dry, warm and comfortable. They were our shade curtains, changing tents, our pillows, a saddle cushion and a sarong when needed. Then they dried quickly and were ready for the next days’ adventures! And they looked stylish the whole time. I wish all my adventure gear was this good.”
Prune branches and cut wood like a pro with this compact, easy-to-handle electric chain saw, currently half off. Shoppers say it’s a little beast that’s capable of ultra-smooth cuts. This top-seller comes with a 20-volt rechargeable lithium battery for cord-free convenience.
Over 8,000 five-star fans are thrilled. “Excellent tool for small to medium tree and shrub trimming!” raved one. “The Saker Mini Chainsaw exceeded my expectations. … It carves through branches like a full-size chain saw. I was able to cut down branches in excess of 3 inches thick in seconds, saving hours of time in getting our yard ready for spring and summer. I bought the extra battery pack thinking I would need it, and I didn’t, as the battery life is very impressive. “
“Love this tool,” wrote another. “My arthritis makes it hard to use pruning shears or … manual shears for trimming trees. Thanks to this wonderful tool, I can now do it myself again! So powerful!”
For an unforgettable Father’s Day gift that keeps on giving (namely, giving pizza!), consider this pizza oven splurge while it’s a red-hot $270 off. This wood-fired oven, which can also be paired with propane to speed things up, comes with all the fixins and then some: A tricked out table, two peels, a turner, a thermometer, a mat, a cutter and a shelter.
One five-star fan wrote: “We absolutely love our Pi pizza oven. It’s so much fun spending time with family making delicious creations. The whole family has gotten into the pizza-making frenzy. We’re even ordering pizzeria flour from Italy.”
Another shared: “The entire neighborhood is enjoying this oven with us!”
Allergies be gone! Suck the gunk out of the air before you breathe it with this majorly marked-down, large-capacity purifier — now at the lowest price on record. The 1,076-square-foot capacity machine features double inlets (front and rear) to catch pollen, dust, dander, odors and more. There are four speeds and three timer settings.
One “very happy” shopper wrote: “My family and I live in Louisville, Kentucky, a city ranked as one of the worst to live in for allergy sufferers. We have ours set to automatically monitor the air and change fan speed when needed. … Most of the time we can’t hear it running, but if we burn something on the stove, open windows or do anything that puts contaminants in the air, the the fan will speed up and clean the air quickly.”
Get unstuck. Ditch your nicked-up cookware for a smooth new nonstick set that’s over 75% off. These creamy, dreamy pots and pans are durable yet lightweight, thanks to the die-cast aluminum body. They feature a granite coating and stainless steel bottom, making them safe for all cooktops (even induction). You’ll get two frying pans (9.5-inch and 11-inch), a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid and a white silicone turner.
“I feel like a pro cook with this set,” wrote one happy reviewer. “It definitely makes cooking fun just watching nothing stick to the pan. … These pots and pans make dishwashing easy thanks to the nonstick factor. Everything cooks evenly and well, and pretty quickly too.”
Another Apple alert: second-generation AirPods are down to just $80 — that’s on par with the lowest price ever. If you haven’t yet made the switch to wireless earbuds, here’s your chance to do it right for way less. Over 539,000 five-star fans swear by these buds for stellar sound, fit and durability, and they last up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case slips easily into your pocket so you can stay juiced up all day long. And if you ever have a question for Siri, she’s just one “Hey Siri” away. The AirPod Pros (also on sale) offer a few extra features, but many fans prefer this more affordable version.
This longtime fan tried more expensive models but ultimately returned to their best buds: “Great sound quality, lots of bass and bold sound. They fit nicely in my ears and don’t fall out. The price is reasonable too, half the price of AirPods Pro and PowerBeats Pro.”
“The best option for Apple users,” added another. “I’ve tried cheaper options, I’ve tried more expensive headsets. Nothing beats the convenience of using Apple AirPods with my Apple products. When I want to switch from device to device, boom … it happens. Every alternative gave me troubles. … These AirPods are also the most comfortable option I’ve tried. They are what my ears crave the most.”
Prefer over-the-ear cans? Oprah’s favorite wireless headphones are nearly half off, and we’re all ears. She says Beats Studio Pros are “the best of the best,” and 5,600+ Amazon reviewers back her up with a five-star rating. This immersive noise-canceling set covers the ears with cush cups and provides rich sound as you take calls, listen to podcasts or jam out.
One fan who snagged a set on sale complimented the “sleek design and sturdy build.” They continued: “Whether … listening to music, watching movies or taking calls, the audio is crisp, clear and immersive. The bass is deep without overpowering the mids and highs, providing a balanced listening experience that enhances every genre of music. … The ear cushions are plush and soft. “
Spills, pet accidents and other mishaps are no biggie with a Bissell, but these handy gizmos can be pricey. Not today: $99. Fans praise the bestseller for its cleaning prowess on rugs, stairs, upholstery, car interiors and more. Plus it weighs under 10 pounds! One handheld stain removal tool and a pet stain remover is included.
“With two kids that constantly spill drinks, slime, yogurt, etc., and also pets in the home, I am beyond amazed at how good my couches look again!” shared one fan.
“Easy cleanup for pet accidents,” wrote another. “This machine is a lot easier to use rather than pulling out the big steamer vacuum cleaner. … This is simple: Pick up, add water and cleaner and do what you need to, and empty and put back in the closet.”
Throw out all your panties! We’ve found some soft, breathable cotton underwear for under $1 a pop. Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling bikini briefs are up to 70% off right now. (The best deal is on this spring-y set of 10.) They’ve got a wild 106,000 five-star ratings!
One five-star fan who is “super picky with my underwear” reported “I love how thin they are. They have lining on the waist and leg openings which help them not ride up or wedge. But the lining is comfortable, not tight or itchy. They are simple yet cute and fit nicely on my body. … I would compare them to Calvin Klein bikini underwear … but they are a quarter of the price.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.