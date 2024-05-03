Jim Cramer’s Friday thoughts on 5 stocks: Cloudflare, DraftKings, Expedia, Booking and Hershey

Jim Cramer’s daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Cloudflare : Shares of the content delivery network were sinking 16% after the midpoint of the company’s second-quarter revenue outlook came in short of analyst estimates. “People feel they are losing share. I don’t think they are,” Cramer said Friday. “But it does matter that they are no longer growing as fast as they were.” DraftKings : The online betting company turned in a better-than-expected quarter, with revenue up 53% to $1.18 billion and $22 million in adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins was on “Mad Money” after the release Thursday evening. Jim’s takeaway from the interview: “Business has been rationalized. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a customer.” DraftKings was up modestly Friday and up roughly 20% in 2024. Jim thinks the stock can “go higher.” Expedia : Shares of the online travel booking company were sinking 14%. First-quarter bookings missed estimates due to weakness in Vrbo due to a technical change. “People are fickle. They are not brand loyal,” Jim said. “If you can’t get on Vrbo then you’ll just do Airbnb. So, Airbnb is the big winner.” Booking Holdings : The Expedia rival told a different story. More exposure to international helped. “Booking perfect,” Jim said. But he added, “One thing they did mention was Middle East. But in the meantime, they said it hasn’t hurt them, yet.” Hershey : The chocolate company delivers top and bottom lines beats. Price was up 5% to help offset higher cocoa prices. “Remember, they are locked in on cocoa for a certain period of time. But cocoa is in free fall and I think that is an opportunity,” Jim said. “Not my fave,” he added. ” Mondelez , by the way, uses a lot of chocolate and they are a better company. I would buy that one.”