Kendall Jenner’s teeth-whitening pen is just $20 at Amazon

Any time a Kardashian or Jenner unleashes a new product, you can practically feel tremors from the millions of taps and clicks as fans try to add it to their carts. And no wonder; these women are gorgeous and perfectly coiffed — why wouldn’t we want to jack some of their swag? If you’re riding the Kardashenner train — and happen to be in the market for a primo teeth-whitening product — you might be into Moon Teeth Whitening Pen Elixer III by Kendall Jenner. The good news: You can get it on Amazon. The great news is that it’s just $20.

Amazon This on-the-go whitener has a vanilla mint flavor, and it also happens to be vegan. $20 at Amazon

There’s a lot to like about this pen — especially if you’ve tried some of the teeth-whitening goop and gadgets on the market right now. The good stuff can cost a lot, and the bad stuff might leave you with aching teeth. Amazon shoppers say the Moon Whitening Pen does a fantastic job of cleaning up stains, and fast.

“A lot of my front teeth are built up with composite, and there are little lines between the composite and the real tooth that collect color,” shared an impressed shopper. “After just a few times using this, the lines have almost completely faded! It’s noticeably whitened my teeth after just a couple of days.”

Not only do shoppers love how it brightens their smiles, but they’re also fans of its vanilla mint flavor.

“I am very much enjoying this product,” raved a reviewer. “I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now, and it works very well and quickly. I’ve noticed in other whitening tools that the taste is very unpleasant, but this Moon Whitening Pen doesn’t taste bad at all.”

Some shoppers say it could be better.

This isn’t the fastest whitening product ever, but it actually does a lot better than I expected,” wrote one shopper who added: “I wish there were more uses since it runs out pretty fast and I don’t want to have to buy it all the time.”

Attaining whiter teeth doesn’t need to feel like a moonshot. (Amazon)

Shoppers also gush about this pen’s portability, as well as its ability to make them photo-ready. “I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better,” wrote an excited five-star fan. “I don’t have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile is whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to.”

It has even won over a few skeptics: “I was skeptical about this product because I have used other whitening products in the past that irritated my teeth and caused sensitivity, but the Moon Teeth Whitening Pen did not have the same issue for me,” shared a convert. “In fact, it was way easier to use and whitened my teeth so quickly.”

Amazon “I am not a fan of anything Kardashian, so when I received this I was skeptical,” shared a shocked shopper. “This does actually work! I have subscribed to get this product once every six weeks because I can’t go without it!” $20 at Amazon

