Key West, Grand Canyon and more spots around the US where you can catch a breathtaking sunset

The United States is filled with spots where you can see a beautiful array of colors painted across the sky in an unforgettable sunset.

Watching a sunset before a camping trip under the stars, with a drink in hand at a rooftop bar or perhaps at the end of a scenic hike are relaxing ways to end the day.

Below are just a few of the many places around the country where you are sure to see an extraordinary sunset (if the weather permits, of course).

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR CROSS COUNTRY VACATION ENJOYABLE FOR YOU AND YOUR FELLOW TRAVELERS

Check out these six ideas.

Key West, Florida, is known for its lovely sunsets.

If you head to Mallory Square, you’ll be able to attend the Sunset Celebration hosted there every night to enjoy music, performances and food leading up to the sunset.

This event has a long history in Key West, dating all the way back to the 1960s, according to the Mallory Square website.

The celebration starts two hours before sunset, and things can get pretty busy — so it’s not a bad idea to head over early before the crowds start to form.

The landscape of the Grand Canyon is breathtaking any time of day, but sticking around until sunset will be worth the wait.

ARIZONA TRAVEL GUIDE: MUST-SEE LOCATIONS IN THE GRAND CANYON STATE

There are a plethora of places to catch an amazing sunset at this location.

Hopi Point, Mohave Point and Pima Point, all on Hermit Road, are considered favorable spots by the National Park Service. Yaki, Navajo and Desert View, all spots along Desert View Drive are also recommended by the source, plus Lipan Point and Mather Point.

There are spots all around the Aloha State where you can see a sunset you’ll never forget.

One popular location is Haleakalā National Park in Maui. The parking lot does get busy here, so arrive early in order to secure your spot.

Don’t forget to pack a chair or blanket to sit on and a camera to snap pics of the incredible sky.

17 MUST-SEE STOPS IN HAWAII TO FULLY IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE ALOHA STATE

Another popular place to go to watch the sunset is on Oahu’s North Shore, called Sunset Beach, where you can get a clear view of the sun setting.

Navajo Loop is a popular hiking trail located in Bryce Canyon.

This trail begins and ends at Sunset Point.

After hiking Bryce Canyon and stopping at Thor’s Hammer, a popular photo spot in the park, you can stay until sunset as the day turns into night against the red rock formations filling the park.

Waterfront Park is just one of many spots to see the sunset in Charleston, South Carolina, where you’ll get a great view of Charleston Harbor as you watch the sun go down.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another hot spot in Charleston is Folly Beach Pier. You may even see a fisherman or two at this relaxing location.

You can also grab a cocktail and a bite from one of the restaurants located at the beach while you watch the sunset.

Head over to the Santa Monica Pier to see the colors of the sky as the sun sets mixed with the lights from the amusement park at the pier.

For a view up high, take a ride on the Ferris wheel at the pier to experience the sunset from a unique viewing spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyond Santa Monica, other popular cities in the West Coast state to see the sunset are Malibu and San Francisco.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Source