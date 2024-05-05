Kyle Richards gave us a hot tip on a Mother’s Day gift and it’s just $40: ‘Look at the cuteness of this beach bag’

You have just a week until Mother’s Day. If you’re racking your brain trying to figure out something to give mom she’ll actually like, you don’t have to look much further than Kyle Richards’ Amazon Live videos. She shares all sorts of goodies she loves to use and wear while she spills tea about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is full of surprises — but one thing that caught our eye? The super cute Summer Rattan Bag from Yyw. It’s just $40, just right for mom — and it can be at her door by her big day.

Amazon Those pompons are super cute, but you can also get one with a little handkerchief tied to it or one without any embellishments. $40 at Amazon

Of course some people like to tune in just to hear her clear up any rumors that might be swirling around the RHBOH universe, but it’s her recs that the audience stays for. In this particular Amazon Live video, she pulled out one of her favorite vacation must-haves.

“Look at the cuteness of this beach bag,” she gushed. “I love it, I love it, I love it.”

But this bag is more than just adorable, it’s also practical when you’re traveling and have to pack it.

“I’m going to be honest — I’ll buy things like this and they’re so bulky,” she went on. “It’s flat, so it’s easy to throw in your bag.”

While Richards calls it a beach bag, it’s not just for the beach. You can take it anywhere when you’re feeling summery. It’s made with natural straw and it has a liner with a zipper for added security. There are three styles to choose from: Richards likes the one pompons, but you can get one with a cute red, white and blue scarf that ties onto the handle or you can opt for a plain one.

“Look at the cuteness of this beach bag,” said the RHOBH star. (Amazon/Getty)

Amazon shoppers rave about this bag, too — as a gift for Mom or as a treat for themselves.

“Purchased as a birthday gift for my 86-year-old mom,” wrote a doting daughter. “It goes with everything she wears to church, the doctor and out with friends. My Mom is always put together and I must agree with her on this purse going with all of her casual wear. It is lovely, sturdy and easy to clean. Mom teaches Sunday School for women of her age group and she said, ‘Everyone wants one!’ She was too excited. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a great go-to bag.”

“I bought this for my mom as a pool bag, and it is perfect,” raved another gift-giver. “The size is great for flip flops, sunscreen and a wallet! It’s great quality, and looks much more expensive than it is! Love this bag!”

“If you’re going to the beach or on a tropical vacation, GET THIS BAG!” exclaimed another happy shopper. “I used this for our trip to Hawaii and wore it EVERYWHERE. Fancy, casual and everywhere in between. I put this in our luggage, and it held up SO well. I packed it full, and it was fine. Super comfortable on your arm. Great quality. There’s no pink tinge to it on my bag, it’s just normal straw color.”

