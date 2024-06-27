Level up your outdoor parties with elegant unbreakable ‘glasses,’ starting at $3

As a home editor who has been in the biz for nearly 20 years, I love the trend toward indoor-outdoor living, where people give their patios, decks and yards as much attention as their inside spaces. These days, it’s easy to find high-design outdoor furniture, and happily, the same goes for outdoor tableware. Think melamine plates that look like porcelain, vinyl tablecloths that resemble linen and shatterproof plastic drinking glasses that are as pretty as real crystal.

Clank them, drop them, give ’em to your grandkids … the drinkware in this roundup is made from durable plastics like acrylic and Tritan, so it won’t chip or break. It won’t break the bank either: These outdoor party-friendly tumblers and wine glasses start at less than $3 a pop! Plus, they look amazing, with embossed textures, crystal clarity and brilliant colors. If that’s not a reason to toast, I don’t know what is.

Walmart I used to work with Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman), and I know she’s a big fan of vintage tableware. I bet that’s what inspired the elegant embossed design on this ultra-affordable 16-ounce tumbler. At less than $3, you could buy one for every guest you plan to host this summer. $3 at Walmart

Walmart Tossware has been making reusable BPA-free plastic drinkware for almost a decade, so you can trust the brand knows what it’s doing. Though these 9-ounce flutes are technically meant for bubbly, they look so pretty, they’re worth breaking out for more than just special occasions. I’ll be sipping sparkling water from them every day this summer, thank you very much. $22 at Walmart

Wayfair This set is perfect if you want traditional stemmed wine glasses, but appreciate a little extra design flair. The bottom portion of each clear vessel has a hammered effect, which gives it a unique texture and is very on-trend. Just imagine this glass filled with crisp rosé, sipped poolside … $32 at Wayfair

Amazon This highly tactile beaded design, called hobnail, became popular in the early 20th century, but these acrylic glasses look far from old-fashioned if you ask me! I’d use them to serve lemonade or iced tea. In addition to this pretty coral color, the set comes in clear, dark blue and sage green. $40 at Amazon

Sam’s Club Hello, Sam’s Club, with these modern fluted glasses! The tapered design makes them stackable, and the set has everything you need to host a crowd, with six highball tumblers and six lowball tumblers. If you’re not into clear, opt for a multicolored set for the same price. Not a Sam’s Club member? An annual membership is just $25 (that’s 50% off) through July 31. $25 at Sam’s Club

Wayfair Tarhong has cracked the code when it comes to making durable-yet-swanky drinkware. These petite 9-ounce footed goblets are just right for aperitifs or wine, and they stack for easy storage. Personally, I’d pack them up for a beach picnic — their pretty aqua tint reminds me of sea glass. $33 at Wayfair

Amazon You’d never mistake these 15-ounce juice glasses, with their smokey gray coloring and heavy base, with a toddler’s sippy cup — yet they’re just as durable. They deliver total sophistication and are dishwasher safe, to boot. “They absolutely look like glass,” said one happy reviewer. And the clear, turquoise and green colors are just as convincing! $27 at Amazon

Amazon I am so impressed by the detailing on these 18-ounce tumblers — it reminds me of something you’d see on high-end crystal. “These are the last glasses I will ever buy,” said one of the nearly 1,500 five-star raters. Others mention how substantial the glasses feel when you hold them, which makes them even more convincing. $38 at Amazon

Frontgate Patterned drinkware can look childish, but the lovely stripes on these acrylic cups channel fancy Murano glass from Italy. Choose from two sizes, 14 ounces and 22 ounces, and colors including blue (shown here), teal, white and pink. There’s even a matching pitcher for the white-striped set. Bellissimo! $44 at Frontgate

Crate & Barrel I’m a big fan of Crate & Barrel’s glassware because it’s durable and timeless, and this acrylic set is no exception. These stemless wine glasses come as a set of four sophisticated colors (check out that glass-bottle green!) and feature the same angled design as the brand’s beloved Tour drinking vessels. $35 at Crate & Barrel

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

