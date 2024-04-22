LG CNS Wins ‘Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Awards for South Korea’ Two Years in a Row

Awarded as the South Korean representative in the services sector, recognized for its leading MSP [1] business capabilities in South Korea

business capabilities in Providing tailored services to support clients’ successful cloud migration to deliver ‘distinctive client value’

Achieved Google Cloud Specializations in Data Analytics – Services, Machine Learning – Services and Cloud Migration – Services

Secured over 3,900 certifications from global CSP [2] providers including Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LG CNS, a leading DX (Digital Transformation) company, has been named ‘Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year’ for South Korea at ‘Google Cloud Partner Awards 2024’ for the second consecutive year.



Employees of LG CNS Cloud Business division celebrate winning ‘Google Cloud Partner Awards’ for the second consecutive year

The Google Cloud Partner Awards recognize the leaders of digital innovation that are leveraging Google Cloud to give clients new business value while recording exceptional achievements. Awards are presented across 14 categories, including services, industry solutions, public sector and social impact.

The services category recognizes the partner companies providing distinctive services through optimized Google Cloud migration that are tailored to the client’s business characteristics and help them achieve business success. In 2023, LG CNS was acknowledged for leading client DX innovation and Application Modernization (AM) by applying Google Cloud’s core services, including its cloud and data platforms. LG CNS provided distinctive client value by delivering customized services to clients across various industries including the gaming, logistics, retail and manufacturing sectors.

For example, LG CNS supported a South Korean company last year in building its own LLM (Large Language Model) model on Google Cloud, significantly reducing its trial and error in AI model training and allowing it to operate global services stably. For another South Korean company, LG CNS combined Google Cloud’s generative AI platform with client service to enhance its operational efficiency. LG CNS also conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) using BigQuery[3] to analyze consumer marketing data for a third company, improving client value by enabling data analysts to perform their tasks effectively. Additionally, LG CNS participated as a service partner in migrating the existing database of a global company based in Singapore to Google Cloud.

LG CNS’s team of elite professionals, who excel in delivering premier cloud services, have laid the foundation for these achievements. With over 3,900 certifications from global top 3 CSP providers, including Google Cloud certifications such as cloud architect, cloud network engineer, data engineer, machine learning engineer and cloud security engineer, LG CNS ensures unparalleled proficiency in the field.

LG CNS continues to demonstrate its technical prowess by acquiring certifications and qualifications from Google Cloud including its Specialization for Data Analytics – Services in December 2023. The company has also achieved Specializations in Machine Learning – Services, Infrastructure – Services and Cloud Migration – Services as well as attaining its prestigious Premier Partner status in 2020 for Google Cloud in the Sell and Service Engagement Models, which Google Cloud reserves for its top-tier partners.

In August 2023, LG CNS began strengthening its technical and business collaboration with Google Cloud in the cloud and generative AI-related domains at the ‘Google Cloud Next 2023’ conference, where representatives from both companies convened to discuss avenues for enhanced cooperation.

“We have achieved outstanding results in the cloud-based generative AI business, encompassing the entire spectrum from MSP to AM and SaaS,” said Taehoon Kim, head of the Cloud Business division at LG CNS. “We will continue to foster a close partnership with Google Cloud to consistently deliver unique value to our clients.”

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for clients,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce LG CNS as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling client success from the past year.”

[1] MSP (Managed Service Provider): A cloud management and service company that provides services such as cloud construction, transition and operation, enabling enterprises to utilize the cloud provided by CSP. [2] CSP (Cloud Service Provider): A company offering cloud platforms. For example, Google provides the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon offers AWS and Microsoft has Azure. [3] BigQuery: A data analysis platform provided by Google Cloud.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean digital transformation (DX) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies such as the cloud, generative AI, big data, smart factory, smart city, smart logistics and digital marketing. The company is also leading the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects in finance, manufacturing, the public sector and various other industries. For more information, please visit www.lgcns.com.

Source