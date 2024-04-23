LIFE360 ENHANCES FAMILY SAFETY APP WITH LAUNCH OF NEW FEATURES AND TIERED MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

The app adds emergency dispatch, data breach alerts, breakdown assistance, and more

SYDNEY, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading family safety and location app Life360 , has today announced the rollout of new safety features and enhancements through a triple-tier membership structure, offering a spectrum of benefits. With 2 million Aussies already benefiting from the app, the latest updates are designed to provide complete peace of mind and value to families at home and on the move.

Keep loved ones safe on the road

Last year marked the deadliest year on Australian roads for half a decade , with fatalities jumping as much as 61% in some states. Ensuring the safety of your loved ones is easier with Life360’s free Crash Detection, which can detect collisions over 40km/h, promptly contact the driver or passenger involved, and alert their Circle members if there’s no response. Now, users with Gold and Platinum membership have the option to include emergency services dispatch with Crash Detection. In the unfortunate event of an accident, Life360 will contact emergency responders, sharing precise location coordinates and staying on the line until help arrives. Last year, over 38,500 ambulances were dispatched globally via Life360, helping to save lives that might otherwise be lost or put in grave danger.

In addition, Gold and Platinum members can now benefit from Life360’s new Breakdown Assistance which allows any member of the family Circle to request 24/7 roadside assistance for towing, flat tyres, lost keys, extra petrol or other needs. Life360’s membership will cover 25km free metro and 50km free rural towing for Gold members or 40km metro and 80km rural for Platinum members.

Help is only a tap away

With a simple tap of Life360’s “SOS” button, users can send a silent alert to their Circle members, along with their location. Now, in addition to alerting users’ Circle members and emergency contacts, Gold and Platinum members can utilise Life360’s dedicated third-party emergency dispatchers who will also call the member, assess the situation, and liaise with the appropriate authorities, whether it’s the police or ambulance service, to ensure timely assistance if needed. Over 1.8 million SOS and help alerts were sent globally in 2023, helping to keep friends and family members safe.

Digital security for the whole family

According to the Australian Government, three in four (74%) Australians believe data breaches are one of the biggest privacy risks they face today, with nearly half of Australians impacted by a breach in 2023 alone. Life360’s new Data Breach Alerts and Identity Theft Protection are designed to provide peace of mind in this ever-evolving digital landscape. With Data Breach Alerts, Life360’s partner actively scans the dark web to detect potential breaches and immediately alerts members. In case of identity theft, Life360’s partner specialists provide guidance for recovery and offer options for stolen funds reimbursement.*

Looking after everyone and everything in one place

Life360 has also extended its offering to protect not only loved ones, but also their most important everyday items. A Tile Bluetooth tracker is now included as part of Life360 Gold and Platinum memberships. Simply attach Tiles to everyday essentials like bikes, keys, and school bags, and users can link their accounts for free to see everyone and everything that matters most in one place on their Life360 map.

Life360’s new features and enhancements are offered across a range of membership plans*, all designed to deliver peace of mind to families and protect their most important everyday items. Additional features launched today include:

Unlimited Place Alerts (Gold and Platinum Membership): Get a heads-up as family members come and go from unlimited locations without lifting a finger

Get a heads-up as family members come and go from unlimited locations without lifting a finger Medical Assistance (Gold and Platinum Membership): On-call 24/7 Nurse Helpline, medical advice, pharmacy, specialist referrals, and more

On-call 24/7 Nurse Helpline, medical advice, pharmacy, specialist referrals, and more Disaster Response (Gold and Platinum Membership): Evacuation support in case of natural disasters and more

Evacuation support in case of natural disasters and more Travel Support (Gold and Platinum Membership) : Pre-trip planning, local information, rebooking support and lost luggage help

: Pre-trip planning, local information, rebooking support and lost luggage help Stolen Phone Protection (Gold and Platinum Membership): Fund a replacement phone if stolen, up to $1,000 per Circle, per year

Chris Hulls, Life360’s Founder and CEO, said: “We’ve witnessed the incredible impact of features like emergency response and data breach alerts on the safety of millions of our members in the US, Canada and the UK. Now, we are proud to bring our enhanced suite of solutions to our Australian members, at a time when security is top of mind. Our goal is to arm families with the tools they need to stay safe and connected, be it online, in the comfort of their home, or on the open road.”

Life360 membership bundles ensure that families get the best value for comprehensive safety. In Australia, Life360’s Gold and Platinum membership bundles provide over $150 of value each month to members for as little as $16.99 a month.

Life360 is available for both iOS and Android users, ensuring all family members can be included in a Circle.

*AUSTRALIAN MEMBERSHIP PLANS

Silver membership – $9.99/ month Gold membership –

$16.99/ month Includes Tile Bluetooth Tracker (worth $39.95) Platinum membership –

$29.99/ month Includes Tile Starter Pack (worth $69.95) Location safety • Seven days of Location History • Five Place Alerts • SOS Help Alert • 30 days of Location History • Unlimited Place Alerts • SOS Help Alert with Emergency Dispatch • 30 days of Location History • Unlimited Place Alerts • SOS Help Alert with Emergency Dispatch Driving safety • Crash Detection • Family Driving Summary • Crash Detection with Emergency Dispatch • Individual Driver Reports • Breakdown Assistance • 25km free metro towing and 50km free rural towing • Crash Detection with Emergency Dispatch • Individual Driver Reports • Breakdown Assistance • 40km free metro towing and 80km free rural towing Digital safety • Data Breach Alerts • Data Breach Alerts • ID Theft Protection • $25K USD Stolen Funds Reimbursement • Data Breach Alerts • ID Theft Protection • $1M USD Stolen Funds Reimbursement Emergency assistance • $500 Stolen Phone Protection • $1000 Stolen Phone Protection • Disaster Response • Medical Assistance • Travel Support

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 66 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com. Life360 is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under ASX:360.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1694432/Life360_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Source