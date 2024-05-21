‘Like being in a theater’: Grab a 55-Inch Samsung Neo QLED TV for 50% off — plus other deals of the day

Memorial Day isn’t till next week, but savings have already arrived. We’ve done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now, including picks that’ll make your long weekend extra awesome. Today you can score a “vivid, lifelike” 55-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for an incredible 50% off and comfy Sony noise-canceling headphones for $248 (that’s over $100 off). If outdoor adventures are on the agenda, you’ll want these top-rated Salomon trail runners ($30 off) or these Cushionaire sandals that fans call “better than Birks!” (just $30), depending on your destination. Save face with this antiaging cream from L’Oreal for $9, and to really clean up, snag this Dyson cordless vac deal: $350 (was $520). Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Lowest price ever alert: Score half off this Samsung Neo QLED. This ultrathin, colorific telly, released just last year, makes your tired TV look ancient. You’ll get modern smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. The many mini LEDs mean you’ll be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes.
“The picture quality is stunning and the colors are so vivid and lifelike,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The screen is also incredibly bright, which really enhances the viewing experience. The sound quality is also top-notch, with clear and crisp audio that really immerses you in the content you’re watching. … The setup process was also very easy and straightforward, with clear instructions and intuitive menus.”
“Wow!” raved another fan. “I love this TV: I can speak into the control rather than type a request. The picture is amazing and for an old guy like me, it’s actually simple to use. Honestly, I should have bought one of these a long time ago. It is easy to set up, easy to use and it’s got all the features I could possibly hope for. And if it lasts half as long as my other three Samsung TVs I purchased 10 years ago — they didn’t work with my new internet system and modem, but the TVs themselves still work perfectly. This is the kind of quality all products should strive for!”
“Like being in a theater,” added a third. “TV is in a bright sunny room and the picture is still great.”
Shush everyone around you in a most polite way — by putting on these noise-canceling headphones. Of course, you can also use these top-quality cans to enjoy music, podcasts or even a good phone conversation. The touch commands are very convenient. Also cool, if you are jamming out but need to quickly say something to someone, it’ll pause the music when you speak.
“Headphones that bring me joy and solitude,” said a five-star reviewer. “Get this if you need a microphone for calls that actually blocks out noise that comes into the mic…, if you want an amazing noise cancellation that doesn’t put too much pressure on your head, and if you want sound that makes you fall in love with music again.”
This student fan, who gave them an A+ for “comfort, quality, noise-canceling and appearance,” said: “As someone who has misophonia, being around noise can be very stressful at times. … I am able to cancel out noise effectively, and listen to my music with astounding output.”
This zippy, cordless Dyson V8 Absolute leaves bulky, corded vacs in the dust. You’ll be able to quickly and easily clean floors, stairs and even elevated surfaces wielding this bad boy. It is less than 6 pounds, features HEPA filter, runs for up to 40 minutes per charge and detangles hair automatically so you don’t have to mess with the roller. Lots of handy attachments and a wall mount are included.
One of the 14,200 five-star reviewers wrote, “I have hardwood floors and two cats and couldn’t keep up with the trail and the fur everywhere. Now, no more litter or fur problem! Clean floors and a happy cat mom! This machine is so lightweight, cordless, easy to use and picks up everything fast and smooth!”
Another chimed in: “We have a long-haired German shepherd and this Dyson is a godsend!”
As we shed layers and bare our skin, we may find ourselves in a hairy situation. For an alternative to annoying razors and expensive salon visits, check out this No. 1 bestselling laser hair removal tool. The permanent hair-zapping tech is effective on darker hairs that contrast with fairer skin, and the device works almost anywhere hair grows — chin, bikini line, legs, pits, arms. Just avoid the eye area.
“Run don’t walk,” advised a happy reviewer. “I have dark, coarse hair and have dealt with razor bumps my whole life. I did not expect this to work as well as it has. I wish I had a before-and-after because I am too stunned to speak. I am only on week five and I have about 85% less hair growth. … It is tedious, but the auto feature is helpful and trust me, it is worth every second of your time.”
Race (or strut) along trails freely and confidently with these lightweight, fitted, grippy Salomon Speedcross runners. They’ve got enough cushioning to keep your feet happy while they work. The thoughtful design even keeps your feet from getting stuck in the mud. Plus, they were made in part from recycled water bottles and material waste. See all five colorways.
“My favorite shoe for hiking, trekking, and outdoor adventures. They were an amazing companion for a multiday cave tour in Vietnam. The tour required trekking through jungle, traversing steep, wet and rocky hills, walking and swimming through caves, and crossing streams. … They are extremely comfortable, even with no initial break-in, and I had no blisters or sore feet. These shoes are lightweight and durable, and provided excellent support. … I was initially skeptical of the lacing system but they ended up being part of the genius of this shoe’s design — not only does the toggle keep the shoe secure and tight but it also eliminates the need to check whether your laces are still tied.”
Up your sammy game with this No. 1 bestselling press, now on sale for nearly 50% off. The nonstick gadget is easy to clean, slim, foldable and portable. Possibilities stretch beyond basic sandwiches to include “omelets,” “desserts” and more, according to some of the 10,000 five-star fans.
“I have made grilled cheese, pizza sandwiches and egg and bacon sandwiches,” wrote a five-star fan. “YouTube is filled with ideas on what you can make with these. I think you’re best off using a large loaf style of bread. Seals it up like a Hot Pocket but in triangle shapes.”
One grateful parent wrote: “I got this for our squad of teenagers who are always hungry … they love it. They use it every single day and a couple of times a day at that. We have had it for a month or more now and it’s become a staple in the kitchen for them. They make all different kinds of sandwiches and … quesadillas in it. Super easy and has held up to them putting it to the test.”
Don’t quietly accept wrinkles if you don’t want to. Put up a good fight by applying this popular face moisturizer (now just $9) every morn and night. The collagen cream is formulated to fill in lines with the goal of smoothing the surface over the course of a month.
One five-star fan described the fragrance-free cream as “gentle on my sensitive skin” and “creamy, yet light, and absorbs quickly into the skin.” Ultimately, they said: “This moisturizer has made a noticeable difference in reducing the appearance of those wrinkles. My skin looks plumper and more youthful.”
“Makes skin bouncy and hydrated,” added another grateful fan.
If you’ve been pining for a serious, do-it-all Windows laptop that won’t break the bank, check out this HP for just $279 (was $519). Use it for video calls, gaming, streaming movies, working from home or even working from the beach (we see you, anti-glare screen). This model features 8 GB memory and 256 GB of storage.
One happy user shared: “It feels high-end and … durable. I’m a student, so the 14-inch size is perfect for both functionality and portability. The 13th-generation i3 processor is more than enough for what I’m using the laptop for.”
Whip up smoothies, icy coffee creations and steaming hot soup like a pro in this Vitamix blender, now nearly $250 off. The five settings make it a breeze — just press the button and turn your attention to other kitchen tasks til it stops. There’s even a self-cleaning setting. Colors are going fast, but it’s still available in eight great shades, including a deep teal and dusty rose. It comes with 300 recipes and a tamper.
One Vitamix devotee wrote, “I had the original Vitamix 7500 for over 30 years. Upgraded to 750 slate gray with presets. Love it. Love the color! Got one for my niece and sister-in-law. … I use it for nut butters, mayonnaise, ice cream, smoothies, to grind my own coffee, snow cones, dog food, soup, sauces, jam and applesauce, and, of course, frozen drinks! … It outperforms all.”
