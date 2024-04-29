Sometimes it feels like we exert as much energy protecting ourselves against warm weather as reveling in it. Hats, sunscreen, bug spray, allergy tablets, incessant hydration…. There’s one occasion, though, when an act of protection can wind up adding untold style to our homestead, not to mention providing the setting for years and years of happy, festive memories. So it is with a gazebo. Sure, it provides a barrier between you and those treacherous UV rays, but it also will literally bring your family and friends together under one roof — where camaraderie, connection and bonding await. It’s with that tableau in mind that we’d like you to know that the Sunjoy Steel Pop-Up Gazebo is now a wild $168 off at Wayfair’s early Way Day sale and can be yours for just $151.

Wayfair Function, fun and style converge in this incredible early Way Day deal. Choose from three gazebo colors — tan, gray or white. $151 at Wayfair

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Having a shady spot in your backyard to read, enjoy breakfast or host a gathering is key in the spring and summer. Often, though, a gazebo — which you’ll potentially only use part of the year — can cost hundreds of dollars. At over 50% off, this early Way Day deal is a steal at just $151.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo is a Golidilocks-esque 11-by-11 feet — intimate enough for a tête-à-tête breakfast or afternoon cocktails for three, but spacious enough for a larger dinner party. Assembled in no time (it’s not called “Pop-Up” for nothing), it features a rust-resistant steel frame and durable, sun-blocking fabric. Its ingenious roof design means that while you’ll be spared the sun’s scorching rays, but the open sides allow fresh air and summer breezes to waft on in. Should the weather turn wet or you want to keep the mosquitos away, just zip up some or all of its transparent mesh netting walls. With the push of a button, you can also easily adjust the height of the tent for maximum shade coverage. An anchor kit is included, too, for added stability and security.

Aside from that effectiveness and functionality, well, it just looks cool…in more ways than one. Whether you’re rocking a seaside villa or a humble driveway is the extent of your alfresco space, the Sunjoy Pop-Up Gazebo will make you look like you’ve got it going on — it being a sense of style and class.

From Nantucket to Appalachia, the Gold Coast to Silver Lake, there’s nary a backyard that can’t be classed up with one of these. (Walmart)

What reviewers say 💬

For these reasons and many, many others, Wayfair shoppers have been wowed by this outdoor structure.

Pros 👍

“Not a top-of-the-line, expensive canopy, but it keeps the sun from beating down on us — it does exactly what I purchased it to do. Easy to assemble with two people. It has stayed up through minor winds and heavy rain. The rain did not seep in or run down sides. It’s long enough to fit a patio table and six chairs with no problem.” reports one.

Another reviewer agreed: “Absolutely loving my gazebo! It’s super sturdy and was very easy to assemble. We have been enjoying many mosquito-free evenings in our beautiful gazebo. An absolutely great way to both enjoy and escape the sun!”

This shopper used the gazebo to create a little outdoor oasis: “I just love this thing! I’ve turned it into an outdoor theater room. The grandkids and I watch movies and we don’t have to go far.”

Cons 👎

One buyer cautions that the fabric can be iffy. “The gazebo style of the tent was very nice and it looks great in my yard — it did, though, have some dark stains on the fabric.”

This final fan had an issue with the ties used to pull back the curtains. “It was very easy to set up and looks very sturdy. Perfect for keeping the hot Florida sun off of you. Everything lines up perfectly. A couple of the ties on the screen came off too easily. They are not very secure but it didn’t change anything since there are lots of ties.”

Wayfair This is designed to be a “semi-permanent structure.” Translation: You can flaunt your good taste from the spring well into football season. When it comes time to put it away, use the accompanying storage bag. $179 at Wayfair

Want a new dining set to go with your gazebo? We recommend this top-seller — nearly 2,000 Wayfair shoppers gave it five stars.

Wayfair A must for small decks or patios, this 28″ square dining table seats four comfortably, boasting stylish rattan chairs to match. Available in three neutral colors (black, shown, dark brown and gray), this set is classic and will easily blend with your current decor. $210 at Wayfair

