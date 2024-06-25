Meet what fans call the ‘most flattering T-shirt ever’ — it’s on sale for $14

Do you ever feel like your T-shirt collection is just a little … meh? Sure, you can dress up a plain tee, but unless you want to pile on the accessories, a basic T-shirt can feel boring pretty quickly. Well, maybe it’s time for an update: Amazon shoppers have found a tee that has a little extra oomph, and it’s just as comfy as your old faves. Ready to say hello to the Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-shirt? Snag this flattering top for as little as $14 with the on-page coupon and stay cool while the temps rise.

Amazon What sets these tees apart are the fluttery petal sleeves — they add a feminine touch. Long-sleeve versions are available too. Save $6 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Available in more than 25 shades in sizes S to 3XL, the Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-shirt is a name worth remembering. Whether you gravitate toward neutrals or bolder hues, you’ll be able to stock up on several shades that will make welcome additions to your wardrobe, but prices vary depending on size and color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

T-shirts lend themselves to endless outfits, and since they can be worn all year round, there’s no bad time to buy. This particular tee is made with soft, lightweight fabric that’s super-stretchy and great for layering — drape it over your waistband or tuck it into a skirt or a pair of jeans.

In terms of fit, these tees have an ever-so-slightly oversized silhouette, so if you want a more fitted look, consider sizing down.

Spoiler: You’ll live in this top. Advice: Make sure you drop it in the wash every few days for maximum softness. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 17,000 shoppers have given this petal tee five-star testimonials.

Pros 👍

Plenty of shoppers are buying multiples. “I love this shirt so much I bought a few more colors,” said one such fan. “The slight puff of the sleeve and the crisscross detail make a basic shirt a bit cuter. I always love a V-neck on me, the length is great and it’s soft after washing. It’s not too thick but also not a super thin shirt. Glad I tried this shirt and excited for the other colors to come!”

“This top is so pretty, absolutely love the petal sleeves!” said a devotee. “This top is like a T-shirt but with fancier sleeves. The material is very soft, fairly lightweight and loose fit. The V-neckline combined with the petal sleeves makes this top very flattering.”

“Perfect for this mom bod. I am buying this in every color,” another shopper noted. “I am a size 10, tall with broad shoulders, small chest, squishy midsection, and this shirt is so flattering. Like, maybe the most flattering T-shirt I’ve ever worn. It skims over my midsection just barely but is not a swing top. It’s long enough on my tall frame. The shoulder detail diverts the eye upward (hopefully). It is so soft. I finally feel good in a T-shirt.”

Cons 👎

For some reviewers, this tee is just a smidge too long.

“It is so soft and hangs beautifully … It is lightweight, but not see-through, and perfect for summer,” said another customer. They had this note, however: “he only thing I didn’t love was the length. It was just a bit too long for jeans and I don’t wear leggings, so I wasn’t going to use it for that style. So I just cut it off a couple of inches and put in a new hem.”

Agreed a final reviewer: “I love the tee, but I wish it were a little shorter. I’m 5’6″, and I will definitely do a little front tuck.”

Amazon This pretty tee is available in 28 colors, so there’s a shade to match whatever summer staples you already have. $17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

