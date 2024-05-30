MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 Released: Enhanced PC Backup Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool ShadowMaker, a PC backup & recovery solution and disk cloning software, has been a reliable choice for users who need to safeguard their precious files & folders and clone a hard drive for an upgrade. Now, MiniTool is thrilled to announce its new update – MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5.

This new release features an enhanced user interface for registration, UI, backup progress, along with various improvements and bug fixes.

New Changes in MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5

MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 introduces several features to optimize the user experience:

Registration Support in Free Edition: A registration icon is now available at the top. Clicking it will open a popup prompting users to enter a license key to activate MiniTool ShadowMaker. Enhanced Registration Window Design: Users can see a window that is optimized and more friendly when tapping on the registration button. Improved User Startup Interface: MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 now launches with a minimized startup interface, making it easy to navigate through the software. To switch to full-screen mode, click its maximize button. Backup Progress Percentage Display: Each backup task now shows a progress bar with a percentage, making the backup progress clear at a glance and preventing misconceptions of the software being stuck during slow backup processes. Improved Software Stability: MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 fixes the bug where this software caused the BSOD issue when backing up System Reserved Partition. This new update guarantees enhanced stability and reliability in backup & cloning. Users can feel free to back up Windows with ease. Full Backup Scheme Icon Modification: Currently, this icon is designed to be misleading and the icon update can prevent misunderstandings. Clearer Display of Software Edition and Version: MiniTool ShadowMaker shows a more intuitive title after launch, enabling users to easily know which edition and version they are using.

Highlights of MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5

As an all-in-one backup software and hard drive cloning software, MiniTool ShadowMaker matters a lot for protecting value data and migrating disks. Let’s explore some of its core features:

Backup everything: It covers various backup and recovery solutions to file, folder, system, disk, and partition, which ensures robust data protection and quick PC recovery in case of data loss or system crashes, saving valuable time and effort. Multiple backup types: Several backup methods are available to meet all users’ needs. The PC backup software supports full backups, scheduled backups, incremental backups and differential backups, effectively safeguarding the disk data well while also conserving storage space and time. Quick restore: Users can get lost data back using file/folder backups, and restore Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 to an earlier state. Even in case of dissimilar hardware, MiniTool ShadowMaker creates a bootable rescue media to perform the system restore and use its Universal Restore feature to ensure bootability. Disk cloning: This hard drive cloning software simplifies the cloning process and supports cloning HDD to SSD and cloning a small SSD to a larger one without reinstalling the Windows operating system. Practical tools: As a comprehensive backup software, MiniTool ShadowMaker offers flexible settings and practical tools to satisfy diverse data protection needs.

Availability

Now MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 is available to download from the official MiniTool website. Users can get its free Trial Edition to experience the most features of this software.

For more information about MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.5 and its features, please visit https://www.minitool.com/.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited, a professional Canadian software company, has been committed to researching and developing computer software for more than 20 years. It sets foot in data backup and disk cloning software, partition manager, data recovery software, video editor, video converter, and more.

