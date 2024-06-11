Nab a pair of Apple AirPods for just $80 at Amazon, plus more can’t-miss deals

Whenever I’m shopping, before I hit the “order” button, I try to take a minute to ask myself: Is this a need or a want? Well, sometimes it’s a want, but even after ordering, turns out I needed it all along. Case in point: Apple AirPods! Right now, you can score them at their lowest price ever (just $80), but after putting them in your ears, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without ’em. Of course, you might already have a pair, but it’s never a bad idea to get a backup set. But if you think that’s a great deal, just wait until you see what else we’ve rounded up today. Keeping with tech, you can get a new MacBook Air for $200 off and a solar-powered charging bank for a whopping 90% off. Planning to spend some time outdoors? Check out the sunscreen Jennifer Garner swears by for just $17 and get a 3-in-1 smoker to get summer started, while it’s down to just $80. There are a lot of great savings going on today. Keep scrolling! You don’t want to miss out. (And hey, you might need some of this stuff.)
We’re sure you’re familiar with how fantastic AirPods are — but if you’d like a refresher we’re here to help you out. These top-selling earbuds have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Plus, of course, they’re Apple, so they’re easy to use and connect easily to any of your other Apple devices. Whether you’re looking to get a backup pair or are finally ready to invest in a set, nab them while they’re at their lowest price ever.
One loyal fan said: “I’ve had these for four years now. I use them almost every day and they still work perfectly and sound great. Battery life isn’t what it used to be but still lasts a long time. If mine ever die, I’ll immediately buy another pair.”
“These are the only headphones I use anymore,” said another. “They work great, the sound quality is amazing, they charge quick and hold the charge for hours. They are also small and lightweight. They do have a limit of working time though.”
Another shopper added: “The lightweight design and perfect fit make these AirPods comfortable for long periods, whether I’m working out or on a long call. They stay in place remarkably well, even during vigorous activities.”
This is the lowest price this 2024 Apple MacBook has ever gone on sale for. I repeat: Lowest price ever! The 13-inch laptop contains 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage and a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. In other words, you can seamlessly watch movies, browse the internet, check your email, store photos and use programs like Apple’s Pages and Numbers (or Word and Excel). If you download games or edit a lot of videos, you might need a little more storage, but for most people, it offers a solid amount.
“As always, Apple is the best!” said one shopper about this laptop. “Performance is top notch: Very quick, easy to carry around, expensive (but well worth it). Comes with plenty of Apple apps. Easy to install others that are comparable with Apple Mac.”
In the market for a grease-free sunscreen? This fragrance-free formula is a good bet. In addition to 5,000 Amazon shoppers who give it a five-star rating, actress Jennifer Garner gives the moisturizer her seal of approval.
Garner, 50, told Prevention that she “loves” the lotion and how it leaves her skin “feeling all dewy and great.” “I’m super into this Hydro Boost with SPF 50,” she said. “That’s golden — the fact that you can get your hyaluronic acid and your SPF 50 in one little bad boy — that’s very good.”
If you can’t seem to get your tile grout clean, try this. The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is like an electric toothbrush, but for cleaning. It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. It also has two cleaning modes — a pulsing motion or continuous scrubbing — and its small design means it’ll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Amazon shoppers and Yahoo editors that have tried it are impressed.
“I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool,” gushed a five-star reviewer. “I just bought a new house and wasn’t going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent a hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I’m shocked. And very, very happy.”
If you love a breakfast sandwich in the morning, but don’t love the hassle of actually cooking one, you need this contraption. It features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component of a sandwich. Just add ingredients to each pan and close the device. The pans are removable, so when time is up (usually five minutes), simply remove them and stack up the piping-hot goodness.
“Trust me when I say, it’s a game-changer for breakfast lovers everywhere,” raved one happy home cook. “Not only is it super easy to use (just pop in your ingredients, close the lid, and voila!), but it’s also incredibly easy to clean. No more messy stovetops or multiple pans needed — just one compact device that does it all.”
If you enjoy spending time outdoors, the Mregb Solar Power Bank is the insurance you need to keep your devices charged when power outlets aren’t available. Get it while it’s over 90% off — yes, 90%. This handy battery pack holds enough charge to power one device up to four times — and it can be juiced up just by sitting in sunlight. Plus, it has a built-in flashlight for emergencies. You won’t want to go camping without it!
“I took this power bank to the desert for military training,” said a soldier in the reviews. “I was able to charge my phone about four times and the solar power was able to replenish the power I used. Through intense heat and banging this device around whether in my bag or in the Humvee, this thing proved to be a trooper and still in great condition.”
Save $273 with coupon
Amazon shoppers like to say “this pan is magic!” The top-seller is equipped to do everything a professional chef might do in a kitchen — sautéing, frying, searing and more — with ease. It’s made with commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminum and topped with a PFOA-free nonstick coating, so it heats up fast, distributes heat evenly and your food won’t get stuck to it. Yahoo editors tried it this year and we named it our best nonstick pan of 2024.
“I’ve used probably 20 nonstick frypans over the years. Most are great for a couple weeks, some for a couple months, a very few for more than a year,” explained one home cook. “The Tramontina is in a class by itself. Not only is it dirt cheap in comparison, the coating lasts almost forever (measured in pan years). I just replaced one that worked well for four years. The one before that stayed nonstick for five years.”
Whether you don’t have an ice maker or your current one doesn’t make enough ice to keep your drinks filled, a countertop ice machine could come in handy. This one makes up to 26 pounds of nugget-shaped cubes within 24 hours, but the machine itself is pretty compact and quiet.
“I love how easy this was to set up!” said one Walmart customer. “It makes ice so quickly and they are the perfect size to fit into most every type of cup, water bottle, etc.”
Does your home get a little sticky and humid in the summer? Fix it fast with this dehumidifier while it’s at its lowest price of the year! It can reduce moisture in the air in spaces up to 800 square feet (perfect for a basement). It can hold up to 85 ounces of water and once the tank is full, it has an auto shut off function to prevent water from overflowing.
More than 5,800 Amazon shoppers have rated it five out of five stars. One fan said: “This unit is great for small spaces and doesn’t rev like a lot of dehumidifiers do. The lights it has aren’t glaring and it’s very easily portable. Its automatic shutoff when it is full means I don’t have to worry about it overflowing. It’s easy to empty as well.”
Whether you’ve always wanted a smoker or you’re still on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift, this 3-in-1 compact contraption is a good pick. It’s a fire pit, a barbecue grill and, of course, a smoker. It features two tiers, so you can cook and smoke multiple items at once, with a damper system that makes it easy to control the heat level. There’s even a built-in thermometer to let you know precisely what the cooking temps are — no overcooked, dry brisket for you!
“I bought this on sale to use as a tailgate smoker — cooked ribs and butt roast, 8 hours and 14 hours respectively. Picture perfect. Everyone at well,” said one reviewer, who added that it’s easy to assemble and easy to use. “This is not a large, heavy grill, but you can’t beat it for the price.”
