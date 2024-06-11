Nab a pair of Apple AirPods for just $80 at Amazon, plus more can’t-miss deals

We’re sure you’re familiar with how fantastic AirPods are — but if you’d like a refresher we’re here to help you out. These top-selling earbuds have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Plus, of course, they’re Apple, so they’re easy to use and connect easily to any of your other Apple devices. Whether you’re looking to get a backup pair or are finally ready to invest in a set, nab them while they’re at their lowest price ever.

One loyal fan said: “I’ve had these for four years now. I use them almost every day and they still work perfectly and sound great. Battery life isn’t what it used to be but still lasts a long time. If mine ever die, I’ll immediately buy another pair.”

“These are the only headphones I use anymore,” said another. “They work great, the sound quality is amazing, they charge quick and hold the charge for hours. They are also small and lightweight. They do have a limit of working time though.”

Another shopper added: “The lightweight design and perfect fit make these AirPods comfortable for long periods, whether I’m working out or on a long call. They stay in place remarkably well, even during vigorous activities.”

Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more.