National Park Week is coming up — and that means free entry for visitors

Visitors to national parks will get free admission on April 20 as the federal government waives entrance fees to commemorate the start of National Park Week.

National Park Week runs for nine days, from April 20 to April 28.

The National Park Service oversees 429 park sites in the U.S. Of them, 63 are national parks. The remainder are national monuments, national battlefields and national historic sites, for example.

Most offer free entrance all the time. However, 108 parks don’t — including some of the most popular, like Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree and Glacier national parks.

Their entrance fees — which typically range from $20 to $35 per vehicle — will be waived on April 20.

Fee structures can vary: Some parks may charge per person instead of per vehicle, and there may also be different fees for motorcycles, for example.